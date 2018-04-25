Anderson ~ MacLean

Elizabeth Wolf MacLean and Nicholas Buell Anderson were married on April 21 at Rock Quarry Farm in Chapel Hill. Dr. MacLean, 32, is a pediatrician at the Los Alamos Children’s Clinic in Los Alamos, NM. She graduated from Stanford before going to medical school at UNC, followed by residency at Northwestern U. in Chicago, IL. She is the daughter of Susan Wolf and Douglas MacLean both professors of Philosophy at UNC. Mr. Anderson, 30, is an equity research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa Fe, NM. He attended UNC as a Robertson Scholar, and received an M.B.A. from the U. of Chicago Booth School of Business. From 2009 to 2010, he was a Henry Luce Scholar based in Hong Kong. He is the son of Coleen O’Shea and David Anderson of Weston, CT. The groom’s mother is a founding partner of Allen O’Shea Literary Agency. His father is the owner of New England Wetland Plants, a conservation nursery, in Amherst, MA.The couple met in Chicago in 2015 before moving to Santa Fe. Shortly after they met, they discovered that the bride's father was the groom's Philosophy professor at UNC. He got an A.
