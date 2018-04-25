Whitford - Stokes

Mary Catherine Stokes and Taylor Justin Whitford were married Saturday, April 21st, 2018, at 5:00 o’clock in the evening at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. The Reverend Eric Wesley Morphis officiated. A reception at The Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores followed. On Friday evening, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents at The Boathouse in Beaufort. The bride is the daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Charles Laughinghouse Stokes, junior, of Ayden. She is the granddaughter of the late Charles Laughinghouse Stokes, senior, and the late Ruby Moye Stokes of Maury, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Kenneth Lassiter of Clayton. She graduated from Arendell Parrott Academy in 2005, received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, in 2009 where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She received her Juris Doctor from Campbell University School of Law in 2012. She was presented by the Terpsichorean Club of Raleigh in 2006. Currently, she practices criminal law as an Assistant Public Defender in Beaufort, Hyde, Martin, Tyrell and Washington Counties.The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Royce “Billy” Whitford, junior, of Vanceboro. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Royce “Billy” Whitford, senior, of Ernul, North Carolina, the late Mr. and Mrs. Elton Hardy of Williamston, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frederick “Whitey” Bryan of Vanceboro. He graduated from West Craven High School in 2001, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from East Carolina University in 2005, and received a Masters of Business Administration at East Carolina University in 2007. Currently, he is a Wealth Management Advisor at BB&T in New Bern. Escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents, the bride was attended by her sister, Evans Stokes Caudle of Grifton, as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Dr. Mindy Hill Dailey of Greenville, Mrs. Aaron Elizabeth Sermons of Gainesville, Florida, Mrs. Meagan Edwards Lee of Pinehurst, Mrs. Brooke Hardee Lewis of Greenville, Ms. Marie Parker Manning of Greenville, Mrs. Jamie Hardee Stone of Greensboro, Mrs. Claire Thomas Walker of Raleigh, Ms. Sarah Eleanor Whitley of Raleigh, and Mrs. Laura Cowan Williford of Raleigh. Mr. Jimmie Royce “Billy” Whitford, junior, of Vanceboro, father of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Stephen Brown Banks of Bayboro, Mr. Chad Douglas Cowell of Bayboro, Mr. Jefferson Ross Decker of New Bern, Mr. Timothy Edward Garrett of New Bern, Mr. Dennis Bryan Jones of Arapahoe, Mr. Rusty Lee Mills of Vanceboro, Mr. Jonathan Travis Powell of Greenville, and Mr. Matthew Reed Powell of Vanceboro. Dalton Taylor Caudle of Grifton, nephew of the bride, served as ring bearer. The couple was entertained by friends and family at an engagement party given at the New Bern Golf and Country Club. One bridal shower was hosted by the members of the congregation at Vanceboro United Methodist Church, and another bridal shower was held at the home of Tena Hardee in Greenville hosted by mothers of the bridesmaids. Following the honeymoon trip to Exuma, Bahamas, the couple will reside on the Trent River in New Bern.
