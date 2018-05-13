Sousa-McElveen

Miss Skoti Marie McElveen and Mr. Michael David Sousa were married March 24, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. The bride, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Alexander McElveen, received a bachelor's degree in finance with a leadership minor in 2012 from the University of Florida. The groom, the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Paul Sousa of Raleigh, North Carolina, received a bachelor's degree, cum laude, in finance with a communications minor in 2010 from Wake Forest University. The bride's sister, Alexa Mae McElveen of Orlando, Florida, served as her maid of honor. Also attending were the groom's sister, Kelley Elizabeth Sousa, and Heather Albright Saitta, both of Chicago, Illinois, Ariel Justine Bergman of Atlanta, Georgia, Alexa Coffee Tolland of Greenacres, Florida, Sarah Elizabeth Morgan of Boulder, Colorado, Alexandra Blythe Argo of Roswell, Georgia, and Brooke Kathryn Michaelis of Jacksonville, Florida. Robert Alexander Clayton Hawkins and William Geyer Bowersox, both of Dallas, Texas, Thomas Paul Sherbakoff of San Francisco, California, Anthony Scott Edelman of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, Austin Clay Robinson and Philip Craig Miller, junior, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, Joseph Adam Zaccaria of Boston, Massachusetts, and Matthew Grant Burrows of New York, New York served as groomsmen. After their honeymoon to Bali, Indonesia, the couple returned to New York City where the bride is an Assistant Vice President and Digital Product Manager at Citigroup, Inc. and the groom is a Vice President and Digital Strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Inc.
