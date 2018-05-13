Curtis ~ Pottle

Jennifer Townsend Pottle and Matthew Michael Curtis were united in marriage at five o’clock in the evening on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Southern Pines, North Carolina. The Reverend Mary Balfour Dunlap officiated at the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Lang Pottle of Southern Pines, North Carolina. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Francis Pottle of Linville, North Carolina and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Francis Hartnett of Memphis, Tennessee.The bride graduated from The O’Neal School in Southern Pines followed by the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. She was presented at The Terpsichorean Ball in Raleigh. The bride is Manager of Implementation and Consulting Services of BlackLine Inc., in New York and Los Angeles.The groom is the son of Ms. Cathy Harr Curtis of Raleigh, North Carolina and Mr. John Michael Curtis of Fruitland Park, Florida. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edward Harr of St. Louis, Missouri and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Newel Curtis of St. Louis, Missouri. The groom graduated from Wake Forest High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina followed by the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He is President and owner of An Ideas Company in Raleigh and New York.The bride was given in marriage by her parents. Anna Bair Pottle, sister of the bride, and Christine Tegtmeier Pottle, sister-in-law of the bride, served as Attendants. Also serving as Honorary Attendants to the bride were Anna Katharine Grace, of Asheville, North Carolina; Claire Victoria Banham of London, England; Anne Carter Hughes MacNabb, of Greenville, South Carolina; Andrea Marie Fisher of Santa Monica, California; Meagan Welch Brandriff of Tampa, Florida; and Margaret Erwin Bradberry of Greenville, South Carolina. Serving as Attendants to the groom were James Pray Baker III, of Raleigh, North Carolina and Lacy Stuart Presnell, of Raleigh, North Carolina. Honorary Attendants to the groom were Taylor Watkins Furst, of Raleigh, North Carolina; Christopher Ashby Davis, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wallace Kyle Groves, of Raleigh, North Carolina; Carter Stephanovsky, of Lyons, Colorado; James William Earnhardt, Jr., of Cary, North Carolina; William Lang Pottle, of Atlanta, Georgia; Frank Donald Nelms III, of Raleigh, North Carolina and Zachary Theodore De Busk, of Raleigh, North Carolina. Palmer Lang Pottle, nephew of bride, was the Ring Bearer.Readers were William Alison Jolly of Stoneville, North Carolina and Sharon Scully of St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Homer Ferguson, organist, and Amanda Ferguson, violinist, provided the music. Following the ceremony a reception was given by the parents of the bride at The Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities in Southern Pines, North Carolina.The groom and his parents hosted a Rehearsal Dinner at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst, North Carolina.After a honeymoon trip to the Abaco Islands, Bahamas, the couple will reside in Raleigh, North Carolina and Brooklyn, New York.
