Maness - Tsygankov

Caroline Barrow Maness and Andrei Dmitrievich Tsygankov were married May 7, 2016 at the Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. The couple were married by Rev. David Charney.
Caroline is the daughter of Bonnie Schaefer Bevan and Dr. Paul Franklin Maness of Chapel Hill and is a graduate of Emory University. She will graduate from Emory University School of Medicine in May of 2017.
Andrei is the son of Irina and Dmitri Tsygankov of Atlanta, Georgia and is a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology and Georgia State School of Law.
The couple currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.
