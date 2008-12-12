ZONE Subscriber Rewards

December 12, 2008 2:26 PM

N&O Zone Prize Winners

Recent winners of N&O Zone Rewards prizes.

Artsplosure's FIRST NIGHT RALEIGH, 12/31

Manish P., Durham; David L., Cary; Gina R., Raleigh; Jenny C., Holly Springs; Robert P., Holly Springs; Lawrence K., Leland; Maureen G., Durham; June W., Garner; Donna W., Raleigh; Linda P., Raleigh

PETE'S DRAGON Digital Download

David P., Raleigh; Cindy F., Rocky Mount; Laura T., Durham; Vicki M., Cary; Maribel P., Raleigh; Paige T., Cary; Firuzan E., Raleigh; Niti G., Durham; Paige J., Holly Springs; William M., Raleigh

THE BFG Digital Download

Cynthia R., Raleigh; Emi M., Greenville; Renee G., Durham; Francis P., Cary; Danielle M., Cary; Ronald M., Clayton; Martha C., Durham; Ann L., Garner; Alma H., Asheville; Melissa M., Apex

JACKIE Special Advance Screening, 12/19

All 60 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two "Admit-one" passes at the Theater. Thank you to all who entered!

FENCES Special Advance Screening, 12/19

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass at the Theater. Thank you to all who entered!

PASSENGERS Special Advance Screening, 12/19

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via email. Thank you to all who entered!

SING Special Advance Screening, 12/19

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass at the Theater. Thank you to all who entered!

Ambassador Movie Tickets

Rich B., Raleigh; Gunvant B., Raleigh; Martha W., Raleigh; Cathy C., Cary; Carol N., Raleigh; Lisa D., Smithfeild; Jane L., Raleigh; Thomas S., Durham; Irene I., Raleigh

Collateral Beauty Special Advance Screening, 12/16

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via email. Thank you to all who entered!

STEVE MILLER BAND @ DPAC, 3/28

Greta G., Morrisville; Margaret N., Spring Hope; Elisabeth F., Raleigh

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra's LET IT SNOW, 12/4

Ken D., Smithfield; James D., Raleigh; Linda H., Cary; Janet T., Chapel Hill; Rebecca S., Wake Forest; Walter R., Cary; Cindy W., Knightdale; Christina C., Durham; Tracy F., Pittsboro; Amber R., Raleigh

FINDING DORY HD Digital Download

Candace K., Chapel Hill; Robert O., Chapel Hill; Teresa G., Cary; Colleen T., Raleigh; Michael G., Raleigh; Mitzi G., Raleigh; Anil D., Cary; Melissa F., Cary; Kathleen K., Raleigh; Brooke H., Durham

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. Falcons @ BOA Stadium in Charlotte, 12/24

Sandy P., Chapel Hill

BAD SANTA 2 Special Advance Screening, 11/21

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via email. Thank you to all who entered!

NANDO COMIC UMBRELLA

Cherryl C., Cary; Mary M., Raleigh; Lisa M., Cary; Danny P., Raleigh; Roberta O., Raleigh; Evon W., Apex

MOANA Special Advance Screening, 11/21

All 40 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via mail. Thank you to all who entered!

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. Chargers @ BOA Stadium in Charlotte, 12/11

Carrie B., Apex

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS @ DPAC, 11/29

Charles D., Fuquay Varina; Adrienne S., Apex; Dwight W., Durham; William P., Raleigh

THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN Special Advance Screening, 11/14

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via email. Thank you to all who entered!

FANTASTIC BEASTS Special Advance Screening, 11/15

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via email. Thank you to all who entered!

THE SPACE BETWEEN US Special Advance Screening, 11/14

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via email. Thank you to all who entered!

AMAZON FIRE STICK

Robert W., Morehead City; Richard H., Cary

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra's MOVIE NIGHT, 11/13

Wendy J., Raleigh; James S., Raleigh; Melinda S., Apex; Peggy S., Raleigh; Kathy N., Wake Forest; Raymond S., Raleigh; Alberta H., Raleigh; Barbara G., Cary; Lee S., Raleigh; Alexandra W., Angier

ALICE THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS Digital Download

Julio V., Raleigh; Darian C., Pittsboro; Tara O., Cary; Leo B., Raleigh; Elizabeth C., Chapel Hill; Joseph K., Cary; John O., Durham; Claudia F., Rocky M., Christopher B., Garner; William J., Raleigh

ALMOST CHRISTMAS Special Advance Screening, 11/7

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via mail. Thank you to all who entered!

ECU vs. SMU @ Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville 11/12

Wendy H., Wilson

ARRIVAL Special Advance Screening, 11/7

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via mail. Thank you to all who entered!

BILL ENGVALL @ DPAC, 11/6

Bill G., Roxboro; Joey S., Raleigh; Phyllis O., Cary

BRIAN REGAN @ DPAC, 4/22

Lawrence M., Morrisville; Stephanie M., Durham; Denise F., Raleigh

DOCTOR STRANGE Special Advance Screening, 11/1

All 20 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via mail. Thank you to all who entered!

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS & JINGLE BELL JUKEBOX  @ Raleigh Little Theater, 10/28-30

Cynthia M., Lillington; Elena E., Chapel Hill; Lisa S., Newport; Barbara C., Raleigh; Ginger P., Raleigh; Louise S., Cary; Yanssie U., Raleigh; Alfred D., Youngsville; Carl C., Fuquay Varina; Gwen D., Raleigh; Lillian W., Cary; Brent M., Cary; Monica D., Coats; Clarence Y., Wake Forest

$50 SHEETZ GIFT CARD

Robert B., Cary

The Junior League of Raleigh's A SHOPPING SPREE TICKETS

Ann H., West End; Betsy B., Raleigh; Elizabeth Z., Fuquay Varina; Cathy B., Raleigh; Christy G., Wilson; Gail F., Louisberg; Gerald M., Cary; Anne R., Cary; Lisa M., Raleigh; Lisa L., Cary; Mary Kay D., Holly Springs; Karen D., Louisberg; Nancy W., Raleigh; Phyllis P., Raleigh; Stacy R., Holly Springs; Shantell C., Winterville; Tonya D., Raleigh

INFERNO Special Advance Screening, 10/26

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass at the Theater. Thank you to all who entered!

AMBASSADOR MOVIE TICKETS

Tara F., Fuquay Varina; Barbara N., Apex; Robert B., Youngsville; Eric B., Garner; John D., Raleigh; Jean S., Raleigh; Laura K., Cary; Jennifer D., Knightdale; Glenda P., Wake Forest; Judy S., Raleigh; Lamarr F., Raleigh; Lisa C., Angier; Lisa B., Raleigh; Nancy S., Raleigh; Nancy E., Garner; Melissa T., Willow Spring

THE BODYGUARD @ DPAC, 3/14

Brenda D., Chapel Hill; Gregory T., Durham; Rita C., Apex; Susan D., Clayton

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. Saints @ BOA Stadium in Charlotte, 11/17

John L., Apex

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra's VIVA VIOLA, 10/16

Carmen C., Raleigh; James A., Apex; Marty C., Raleigh; Edward N., Cary; Janice S., Garner; Kris F., Wake Forest; Liz R., Durham; Sabrina W., Clayton; Cheri T., Cary; Suzanne W., Raleigh

ALAN JACKSON @ PNC Arena, 10/27

David B., Raleigh; Frances M., Wake Forest; Lori M., Clayton; Mike G., Pittsboro

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. Chiefs @ BOA Stadium in Charlotte, 11/13

Wendi L., Raleigh

$25 PANERA BREAD GIFT CARD

Linda O., Apex

JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK Special Advance Screening, 10/18

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via mail. Thank you to all who entered!

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra's Living Traditions

Alice S., Raleigh; Barbara D., Durham; Bonnie C., Raleigh; David D., Durham; Diane R., Apex; Ebony H., Raleigh; Jackie J., Wendell; Jerry C., Cary, Carol L., Wake Forest; Rachel B., Raleigh

NC STATE FAIR Family 4-pack

All 30 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one family 4-pack and 2 ride books. Thank you to all who entered!

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Digital Download

Barbara B., Durham; Angela B., Cary; Gail S., Raleigh; Irvin E., Apex; Tasha E., Garner; Lisa H., Raleigh; Jennifer M., Hillsborough; Sarah G., Rocky Mount; Christine W., Raleigh; Ella B., Raleigh

KEVIN HART: WHAT NOW? Special Advance Screening, 10/11

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass at the Theater. Thank you to all who entered!

THE ACCOUNTANT Special Advance Screening, 10/10

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via email. Thank you to all who entered!

CAPTAIN AMERICA Digital Download

Bob R., Durham; David H., Chapel Hill; Jimmy M., Raleigh; Jo Y., Hillsborough; Lisa K., Wake Forest; Laurie G., Fuquay Varina; Lance E., Holly Springs; Melanie N., Holly Springs; Misty R., Fuquay Varina; Carson S., Holly Springs

THE BIRTH OF A NATION Special Advance Screening, 10/5

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via email. Thank you to all who entered!

YETI COOLER

Elizabeth B., Cary

RENT at DPAC, 10/11

Barbara C., Raleigh; Debra G., Garner; Joan D., Chapel Hill; John H., Rlaeigh

Family 4-Pack to the CAROLINA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

Katrina K., Raleigh; Lisa D., Raleigh; Lora R., Raleigh; Lynn S., Cary; Tamara H., Raleigh; William G., Newport; Barbara R., Rougemont; Scott G., Wake Forest

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. Cardinals @ BOA Stadium in Charlotte, 10/30

Amanda N., Raleigh

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN Special Advance Screening, 10/4

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via mail. Thank you to all who entered!

BOSE BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

Doug B., Cary

VINCE GILL at DPAC, 11/9

Ann L., Willow Spring; Barbara C., Wake Forest; Fonda E., Clayton

THE HUNTSMAN: WINTER'S WAR Blu-Ray Combo Pack

Carol J., Cary; Rhonda D., Luke T., Raleigh; James R., Four Oaks; Jeff S., Apex; Kathy D., Wake Forest; Michael D., Durham; Ashley R., Durham; Rickie P., Bailey; Tom T., Knightdale

Pick Your Kids Show at DPAC

Clara S., Raleigh

$100 TARGET GIFT CARD

Jen H., Raleigh

QUEEN OF KATWE Special Advance Screening, 9/26

All 40 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via mail. Thank you to all who entered!

THE JUNGLE BOOK Digital HD Download

Conne B., Clayton;  Maria P., Chapel Hill; Craig S., Raleigh; Julio L., Raleigh; Joge R., Raleigh; Lynee S., Fuquay Varina; Mark M., Cary; Sydney M, Raleigh; Sarah W., Raleigh; Wendy P., Raleigh

Marbles Music Makers: Marbles Family Membership & 4-pack of tickets to NC Symphony Young Peoples Concerts

Fay T., Pinehurst

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN Special Advance Screening, 9/19

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass via email. Thank you to all who entered!

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. Buccaneers @ BOA Stadium in Charlotte, 10/10

Susanne L., Durham

Kinky Boots @ DPAC, 9/13

Ricky B., Angier; Richard B., Pinehurst; Sheldon B., Wake Forest; Nick V., Cary

2016 ATTRACTIONS DINING AND VALUES GUIDE BOOK

Karen K., Cary; Mary S., Raleigh; Darcie H., Zebulon; Jesse C., Wendell; Pritesh P., Raleigh; Don A., Raleigh; Brenda D., Raleigh; Bettie G., Raleigh; Bipin P., Apex; Cheryl S., Apex; Colette Q., Cary; Denise A., Raleigh; David D., Raleigh; Jane R., Cary; Eric B., Durham; Elaine D., Raleigh; Ed M., Chapel Hill; Fred Y., Cary; Susan D., Durham; Jane H., Cary; Joe B., Wake Forest; Darlene S., Fuquay Varina; John R., Cary; Larry H., Raleigh; Margaret N., Raleigh; John M., Chapel Hill; Mike M., Chapel Hill; Ann M., Raleigh; Don W., Apex; Natalie M., Raleigh; Nancy S., Raleigh; Rhonda C., Raleigh; Randi B., Wake Forest; Sharon D., Clayton; Sherry M., Fuquay Varina; Rhonda S., Durham

Alan Cumming @ DPAC, 4/27/17

Cheryl D., Raleigh; Laurence T., Broadway; Marjorie F., Durham

IRA GLASS @ DPAC, 9/10

Heather G., Durham; Linda P., Southern Pines; Pam D., Garner

BRIDGET JONES BABY Special Advance Screening, 9/13

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass at the Theater. Thank you to all who entered!

WET 'N WILD EMERALD POINTE 4-Person Guest Pack

Jim S., Efland

WWE Live! @ PNC Arena

Albert B., Raleigh; Ashley H., Durham; Brenda L., Rocky Mount; Bill R., Durham; Cassandra D., Raleigh; Edna P., Durham; Vickie P., Clayton; Ellen M., Morrisville; Fredrick B., Garner; Georgia C., Clayton; Michelle S., Holly Springs; Oliver G., Durham; Patsy K., Raleigh; Karen H., Wendell; Stephanie D., Clayton; Elizabeth R., Raleigh; Sharon V., Morrisville; Anissa C., Apex; Tiffany J., Raleigh; Tony C., Holly Springs

B&B Getaway at the C.W. WORTH HOUSE in Wilmington, NC

Dottie M., Raleigh

CIRQUE ITALIA, 9/3

Alexander P., Raleigh; Donna F., Raleigh; Dorothy D., Raleigh; John B., Cary; Julie L, Cary; Andrew S., Cary; Wayne B., Raleigh

MOTHER'S DAY Blu-Ray Combo Pack

Jan D., Apex; John H., Carrboro; Margot N., Chapel Hill; Marjorie P., Cary; Mary V., Burlington; Marth R., Cary; Kyle D., Raleigh; Melody B., Butner; Richard S., Raleigh; Ella B., Raleigh

AMBASSADOR MOVIE TICKETS

Michael P., Cary; William W., Raleigh; Justin W., Raleigh; Don N., Raleigh; Frances H., Raleigh; George G., Raleigh; Graham M., Raleigh; Lisa B., Durham; Linda T., Cary; Phyllis P., Raleigh

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. Vikings @ BOA Stadium in Charlotte, 9/25

Max S., Raleigh

Adult Coloring Books

Deb E., Wake Forest; Wendy A., Wake Forest; Kelly N., Clayton; Lucy E., Raleigh; Andrea H., Cary

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS By Chip Davis @ DPAC, 12/20

Kim K., Apex; Mary S., Hillsborough; Tom L., Raleigh

THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS Special Advance Screening, 8/29

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. 49ers @ BOA Stadium in Charlotte, 9/18

Debra W., Sanford

MEMPHIS @ Raleigh Little Theater, 8/19-8/20

Vickie A., Raleigh; Candis O., Tarboro; Cheryl P., Raleigh; Dorothy B., Raleigh; Joe K., Lucama; Lisa U., Graham; Lynn L., Apex; Michael F., Cary; Miles S., Raleigh; Miriam D., Raleigh; Karen P., Cary; Paula H., Raleigh; Paul E., Durham; Scott K., Holly Springs

Fitbit Charge

Colleen S., Cary

THE BOSS Blu-Ray Combo Pack

Brij N., Raleigh; Charlene J., Durham; Dennis S., Raleigh; Roxanne S., Wake Forest; Lil B., Cary; Mary B., Raleigh; Laurie P., Moncure; Richard M., Raleigh; Sofie B., Apex; Luke K., Raleigh

HELL OR HIGH WATER Special Advance Screening, 8/17

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by email. Thank you to all who entered!

Disney's NEWSIES @ DPAC, 8/16-8/21

Joe T., Raleigh; MelissaH., Durham

LYLE LOVETT @ DPAC, 8/12

Douglas L., Apex; Gary M., Cary; Jim R., Raleigh

BEN-HUR Special Advance Screening, 8/17

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by email. Thank you to all who entered!

NICK OFFERMAN & MEGAN MULLALLY @ DPAC, 8/12

James F., Durham; Ed W., Hillsborough; Vanessa A., Raleigh

NORDSTROM $100 Gift Card

John H., Chapel Hill

DAVE & BUSTER'S $50 POWER CARD

Patricia A., Raleigh; Beth T., Clayton; Donna L., Cary; Ed P., Mebane; Jennifer S., Carrboro; Darcie H., Zebulon; Belinda B., Cary; Marilyn O., Raleigh; Eddie S., Pikeville; Genie A., Willow Spring

WET 'N WILD EMERALD POINTE Birthday Party

Patricia L., Raleigh

PETE'S DRAGON Special Advance Screening, 8/9

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by email. Thank you to all who entered!

SUICIDE SQUAD Special Advance Screening, 8/2

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by email. Thank you to all who entered!

Disney's NEWSIES @ DPAC, 8/16

Elaine P., Raleigh; Charles B., Chapel Hill; Carole W., Cary; Virginia S., Raleigh

BEER, BOURBON & BBQ Festival in Cary, 8/5 - 8/6

Friday Passes: John I., Raleigh; Kulpana A., Durham

Saturday Passes: Jim V., Garner; Joe W., Raleigh

VIP Grand Poobah Passes: Shelton S., Cary

HENRY VI @ Raleigh Little Theater, 7/30

Barden W., Rocky Mount; Scott H., Wake Forest; Patricia S., Cary; Robert H., Cary; Marielle P., Raleigh; Larry W., Garner; Amy K., Fuquay Varina; David T., Apex; Michael S., Wake Forest; Bill M., Apex; Bobbie S., Raleigh; Ann S., Cary; Allen M., Raleigh; Cindy J., Morrisville

TODRICK HALL PRESENTS: STRAIGHT OUTTA OZ @ Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts, 7/30

Bob M., Raleigh; Lynne C., Garner; David D., Durham; Joyce D., Cary; Holly O., Raleigh; Linda G., Chapel Hill; Leah P., Pittsboro; Lynne N., Fuquay Varina; Mary E., Raleigh; Sally N., Raleigh

ODD SQUAD LIVE! @ DPAC, 11/5

Gary R., Sanford; Paul M., Apex; Susan M., Raleigh

SHAWN COLVIN & STEVE EARLE 7/26

Angela G., Apex; Barbara H., Cary; Jane C., Hillsborough; Laura S., Raleigh; Jonathan B., Chapel Hill

JASON BOURNE Special Advance Screening, 7/26

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

BAD MOMS Special Advance Screening, 7/20

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by email. Thank you to all who entered!

ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS: THE MOVIE Special Advance Screening, 7/20

All 60 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two "Admit-One" passes by email. Thank you to all who entered!

4 pack of tickets to Mary Poppins & Tea With Mary @ NC Theatre, 7/30

Dwala D., Raleigh

LIGHTS OUT Special Advance Screening, 7/19

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by email. Thank you to all who entered!

DIERKS BENTLEY @ Walnut Creek, 7/14

Alicia D., Apex

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL @ Raleigh Little Theatre 7/15 - 7/24

Barbara K., Raleigh, Barry R., Apex; Binh T., Cary; William B., Raleigh; Cybele B., Raleigh; Larry L., Tarboro; Michael B., Raleigh; Peter H., Raleigh; Raymond H., Raleigh; Stephen B., Raleigh; Jennifer W., Durham; Lori G., Raleigh; Julia O., Apex; Deb G., Cary

MARBLES KIDS MUSEUM: FAMILY PLAY DAY

Amy M., Smithfield; Audrey E., Sanford; Sandra S., Benson; Dorothy H., Rocky Mount; Julie D., Cary; Daniel R., Raleigh; Laurie C., Apex; John O., Chapel Hill; Phyllis B., Garner; Paul D., Chapel Hill; Patrick F., Fuquay Varina; Barbara S., Wendell

WET 'N WILD EMERALD POINTE GROUP ADMISSION

Sandra P., Chapel Hill

BILL ENGVALL @ DPAC, 11/6

Bill M., Durham; Deborah W., Raleigh; Jeff F., Wake Forest

THE INFILTRATOR Special Advance Screening, 7/11

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by email. Thank you to all who entered!

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE @ Walnut Creek, 7/14

Helene M., Raleigh

SIZZLING BARBECUE E-COOKBOOK

All 300 winners have been notified by email with their download link. Thank you to all who entered!

ARW: An Evening of YES Music & More @ DPAC, 10/9

Leslie A., Durham; Philip D., Raleigh;  Joe R., Durham

AMBASSADOR MOVIE TICKETS

Cindy C., Raleigh; Richard C., Clayton; Dennis T., Cary; Courtney T., Raleigh; Linda D., Raleigh; Jill A., Raleigh; Jo J., Raleigh; Jo E., Clayton; Justin D., Cary; Keith B., Cary; Laura C., Raleigh; Donna J., Pittsboro; Lynne L., Raleigh; Margaret H., Cary; Sharon V., Cary; Donna S., Raleigh; Suzanne W., Raleigh; Tom C., Raleigh; Teresa S., Raleigh

ZOOTOPIA Digital HD Download

Alicia P., Apex; Anne P., Wake Forest; Cheryl L., Durham; Elisa S., Morrisville; Kathy G., Raleigh; Ken K., Chapel Hill; Lillian V., Fuquay Varina; Patrick F., Cary; Tom C., Raleigh; Gary B., Apex

YETI 20 oz. TUMBLER

Jay D., Raleigh; Kerry H., Raleigh; Mary Anne H., Raleigh; Mark O., Smithfield; Bill H., Beaufort

LONDON HAS FALLEN Blu-ray Combo Pack

Katrina M., Cary; Jennifer H., Apex; Jolee F., Raleigh; Lakey W., Raleigh; Harold Y., Raleigh; Patti S., Raleigh; Roy W., Garner; Steve K., Raleigh, Tom F., Cary; Cindy B., Apex

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS Special Advance Screening, 7/5

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

AMAZON FIRE TABLET

Stephanie F., Durham

THE BFG Special Advance Screening, 6/28

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

THE PURGE Special Advance Screening, 6/28

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

THE LEGEND OF TARZAN Special Advance Screening, 6/27

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by email. Thank you to all who entered!

THE BUTCHER'S MARKET Father's Day Steak of the Month Card

Jessica B., Clayton; Keith M., Wake Forest; Claire P., Cary

CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE Special Advance Screening, 6/13

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by email. Thank you to all who entered!

MARBLES MEMBERSHIP

Brian H., Wake Forest; Patricia T., Sanford; Wayne R., Wendell

THE GLASS MENAGERIE @ Raleigh Little Theatre 6/10 - 6/26

William F., Raleigh; Arnold B., Rocky Mount; Brad H., Fuquay Varina; Beverly S., Raleigh; Carla W., Raleigh; David P., Raleigh; David R., Chapel Hill; Elaine B., Raleigh; Frank U., Raleigh; Gerald M., New Hill; Jennifer P., Beaufort; Karen O., Raleigh; Katherine B., Cary; Stevan J., Apex

OCTONAUTS LIVE! @ DPAC, 11/11

Boyd D., Raleigh; Carol S., Fuquay Varina; Katherine B., Durham

FINDING DORY Special Advance Screening, 6/14

All 25 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

THE FINEST HOURS Blu-ray Combo Pack

Beth R., Holly Springs; Alex N., Pinehurst; Judy S., Youngsville; Andy B., Raleigh; Joleatha C., Ahoskie; Ken O., Hillsborough; Amy M., Raleigh; Ted L., Raleigh; M. M., Cary; Timothy M., Cary

THE CONJURING 2 Special Advance Screening, 6/1

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" pass by email. Thank you to all who entered!

MAKS & VAL @ DPAC, 7/17

Laura S., Wake Forest; Robert C., Fuquay Varina; Jane G., Apex

RIVERDANCE @ DPAC, 6/7

Erik V., Holly Springs; Jimmy F., Wilson

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: OUT OF THE SHADOWS Special Advance Screening, 6/1

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" passes by email. Thank you to all who entered!

WARCRAFT Special Advance Screening, 6/7

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

ME BEFORE YOU Special Advance Screening, 6/1

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" passes by email. Thank you to all who entered!

SESAME STREET LIVE "LET'S DANCE" @PNC Arena, 6/3 - 6/5

Baxter W., Cary; Chris M., Apex; Darlene S., Durham, Cynthia B., Bahama; Elizabeth M., Raleigh; Helen K., Raleigh; Jennifer R., Cary; Joy K., Cary; Larry W., Arapahoe; Margaret S., Wendell; Nancy F., Selma; Robin B., Raleigh

SONOROUS ROAD: 6 months of acting/flimmaking weekly classes

Audrey B., Holly Springs

DAVE & BUSTER'S $50 POWER CARD

James T., Sanford; Deborah B., Garner; Bradley I., Lenoir; Joy M., Raleigh; Michele H., Clayton; Marsha D., Raleigh; Sandra N., Raleigh; Andrea K., Cary; Todd R., Raleigh; Thelma U., Raleigh

MEMORIAL DAY GIVEAWAY

Giveaway 1: Coreen O., Durham

Giveaway 2: Linda A., Raleigh

Giveaway 3: Patricia T., Raleigh

POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING Special Advance Screening, 5/31

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

Local Restaurant Gift Cards, Compliments of ARTSPLOSURE

$25 Gift Card to THE PIT: Debra E., Chapel Hill

$25 Gift Card to THE PIT: Robert R., Cary

$25 Gift Card to THE RALEIGH TIMES: Michelle V., Durham

THE FOREST Blu-ray Combo Pack

Sharon S., Greenville; Pamela S., Raleigh; Gina M., Raleigh; Lee M., Raleigh; Kisha B., Wake Forest; Julie B., Chapel Hill; Jerry B., Raleigh; Jerry W., Wake Forest; Frank B., Apex; Sam S., Raleigh

$50 Cheesecake Factory Gift Card

Teresa T., Fuquay Varina

IF/THEN @ DPAC, 5/24

Leslie M., Durham; Heidi T., Durham; Darlene H., Raleigh; Cynthia L., Raleigh

ALICE THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS Special Advance 3D Screening, 5/24

All 40 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" passes by email. Thank you to all who entered!

BAND TOGETHER @ Red Hat Amphitheater, 5/14

Richard D., Chapel Hill; Matthew K., Sanford

THE NICE GUYS Special Advance Screening, 5/16

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" passes by email. Thank you to all who entered!

ANGRY BIRDS Special Advance Screening, 5/14

All 40 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" passes by email. Thank you to all who entered!

AMBASSADOR MOVIE TICKETS

Barbra M., Raleigh; Thomas B., Cary; Tom L., Sanford; Evelyn W., Garner; Gita M., Apex; Jim T., Wake Forest; Jesse F., Pittsboro; Laura G., Raleigh; Linda B., Raleigh; Mary P., Raleigh; Norm K., Cary; Alice D., Raleigh; Stacey H., Raleigh; Maria T., Raleigh; Ching W., Cary

BRIT FLOYD@ DPAC, 6/19

Bob F., Morrisville; Janet M., Wake Forest; Gary H., Cary

THE NEIGHBORS 2: SORORITY RISING Special Advance Screening, 5/17

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit-Two" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

Mother's Day Giveaway

Sherwood H., Wake Forest

BEER TOWN @ Raleigh Little Theatre 5/6 - 5/8

Robin F., Raleigh; Harvey G., Raleigh; Jan G., Durham; Brenda T., Raleigh; Jim R., Raleigh; Carmella L., Raleigh; Lisa P., Garner; Lori M., Wake Forest; Ron T., Raleigh; Tom S., Durham; Susan M., Knightdale; Thomas L., Durham; Valerie S., Raleigh; Terry O., Raleigh

RACE 13.1 Spring Raleigh Half Marathon Entry, 6/4

Scott J., Cary; Anna C., Raleigh; James G., Raleigh; Robert D., Durham; Sam D., Wake Forest

RIDE ALONG 2 Blu-ray Combo Pack

Bonnie G., Clayton; Shelia M., Cary; CC C., Cary; Carolyn H., Garner; Laurene A., Raleigh; Maria G., Raleigh; Louise F., Tanya H., Raleigh; Keisha A., Knightdale; Ginny L., Apex

A BEAUTIFUL PLANET at Marbles IMAX + Free Concessions!

Brenda T., Cary; Charles G., Morrisville; Spencer S., Zebulon; Dino M., Durham; Heather H., Raleigh; Jennifer E., Chapel Hill; Julia M., Raleigh; Debra W., Wake Forest; Mario P., Raleigh; Annette O., Smithfield; Robert J., Holly Springs; Tom D., Garner; Sherie G., Holly Springs, Susan M., Durham; Thomas S., Cary; Tim B., Raleigh; Tanya S., Raleigh; Cathy B., Raleigh; Edward L., Raleigh; Jim R., Raleigh

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra's Heroes & Villains, 5/1

Catherine B., Cary; David H., Raleigh; Jane H., Beaufort; Linda C., Raleigh; Martha R., Cary; Mumtaz R., Cary; Betty P., Raleigh; Tom D., Garner; Kulwadee Y., Chapel Hill; William R., Raleigh

CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR Special Advance Screening, 5/3

All 20 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two "Admit-One" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

NC Theatre's WIT, 4/22

Dennis C., Apex; Alan W., Clayton

BREWGALOO Block Party, 4/22

Sara P., Knightdale; Joe D., Raleigh; Lee S., Raleigh; Molly W., Garner

JIMMY BUFFETT @ Walnut Creek, 4/21

Jill B., Zebulon

STAR WARS: The Force Awakens Digital HD Download

Susan C., Cary; Gerald H., Raleigh; Karen E., Cary; Charles K., Louisberg; Paula P., Apex; Richard D., Raleigh; Susan R., Pittsboro; Thomas F., Fuquay Varina; Tom M.; Chapel Hill; Spencer S., Cary

Tax Day Giveaway: $200 Whole Foods Gift Card

Katie K., Raleigh

Cabaret @ DPAC, 4/19

Anne D., Chapel Hill; John O., Durham; Carroll H., Raleigh; Michael A., Apex

$25 Panera Bread Gift Card

Ester W., Chapel Hill

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra's We Are Brothers After All, 4/17

Barbara B., Clayton; Barney C., Hillsborough; Steven D., Rolesville; Elizabeth R., Sanford; Clara G., Raleigh; Stephen H., Goldsboro; Joanne B., Cary; Jon A., Cary; Steven C., Raleigh; Janet P., Durham

Alton Brown @ DPAC, 4/14

Lynn S., Apex; Jackie T., Cary; Mary S., Raleigh

THE HUNSTMAN: WINTER'S WAR Special Advance Screening, 4/19

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

EVERYBODY WANTS SOME Special Advance Screening, 4/12

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT Special Advance Screening, 4/12

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

MerleFest 4/28-5/1

Chuck S., Wake Forest

A Night with Janis Joplin @ DPAC, 4/14

Marti N., Raleigh; Amy J., Kinghtdale; Michael E., Raleigh; Jean O., Raleigh

Charlotte's Web @ Raleigh Little Theatre, 4/8 - 4/10

Amy L., Cary; Anna F., Holly Springs; Ann B., Four Oaks; David P., Durham; Belinda P., Middlesex; Clairette L., Raleigh; Jamie G., Raleigh; Paul R., Raleigh; Bradley L., Holly Springs; Susan R., Willow Spring; Tom W., Durham; Harold M., Apex; Maurice H., Youngsville; Terri K., Raleigh

Making a Murderer's Dean Strange & Jerry Buting: A Conversation on Justice @ DPAC, 5/20

Laura G., Cary; Rosie B., Raleigh; Sue A., Creedmoor

THE JUNGLE BOOK Special Advance 3D Screening, 4/5

All 40 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

Beer & Bacon Fest in Cary, 4/9

Passes: Patrick H., Raleigh; James M., Wendell; Hugh F., Raleigh; Johnathan B., Raleigh; June E., Wendell

VIP Passes: Katie B., Cary

Yanni @ DPAC, 4/3

Ed U., Fuquay Varina; Tanja A., Smithfield; David Z., Clayton

Ron White @ DPAC, 9/9

William H., Apex; Zeb J., Apex; James H., Durham

THE BOSS Special Advance Screening, 4/5

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

"Weird Al" Yankovic @ DPAC, 9/9

Tyler W., Apex; Katia F., Raleigh; Teresa H., Wake Forest

SPOTLIGHT Blu-ray Combo Pack

David Z., Clayton; Kim E., Hillsborough; Cynthia P., Apex; Diana C., Clayton; Ken K., Raleigh; Bobileigh D., Raleigh; Benjamin B., Raleigh; Robert N., Raleigh; Jeff H., Fuquay Varina; Susie T., Fuquay Varina

Riverdance @ DPAC, 6/7

Susan K., Raleigh; Ernest C., Raleigh

The Moody Blues @ DPAC, 3/24

Betty K., Youngsville; Eileen W., Apex; Richard S., Raleigh

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra's Pictures on a Wall, 3/20

Jeaine B., Wake Forest; Deb M., Apex; Cynthia L., Raleigh; Michele R., Wake Forest; Kenneth S., Durham; Cherise L., Raleigh; Ken O., Hillsborough; Mike N., Raleigh; Regina Z., Fuquay Varina; Jeanie G., Raleigh

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, 3/22

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two "Admit-One" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

CRIMSON PEAK Blu-ray Combo Pack

Riley M., Morrisville; Alecia J., Apex; William H., Apex; Anne W., Carrboro; Edward H., Raleigh; Robin F., Raleigh; Don M., Apex; Jenny R., Durham; William R., Raleigh; Jessica V., Raleigh

$50 Harris Teeter Gift Card

Sam D., Wake Forest

Miss Nelson Is Missing @ Raleigh Little Theatre 3/11 - 3/13

Ann, W., Raleigh; CC C., Cary; Douglas L., Apex; Diana C., Clayton; Dwen A., Raleigh; June E., Wendell; Julie G., Youngsville; Laura G., Cary; Matthew W., Wake Forest; Michelle A., Apex; Mark Y., Raleigh; Richard C., Morrisville; Brenda T., Youngsville; Vanessa R., Raleigh

Miracles From Heaven, 3/10

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

Garth Brooks @ PNC Arena, 3/11

Lisa D., Angier

10 Cloverfield Lane Special Advanced Screening, 3/9

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

February #FunFriday on Facebook: $50 Target Gift Card

Debbie M., Zebulon

Neil Degrasse Tyson@ DPAC, 10/20

Robert N., Chapel Hill; Sara E., Chapel Hill; Thomas H., Clayton

Fitbit Charge HR

Shelia M., Holly Springs

Ambassador Movie Tickets

Molly P., Cary; Elaine A., Raleigh; Herb N., Durham; Grace W., Cary; Tina H., Raleigh; Sandra B., Cary; Kaydene D., Wendell; Molly T., Cary; Lisa H., Raleigh; Alex F., Raleigh

THE GOOD DINOSAUR DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Billy S., Cary; Daniel D., Morrisville; Jessica M., Wilson; Carol W., Clayton; Patti H., Garner; Rebecca C., Raleigh; Kelly F., Raleigh; Roger C., Raleigh; Lisa T., Apex; Matthew D., Raleigh

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra: Rising Stars, 2/27

Anja U., Rolesville; Ashley R., Cary; Katie B., Cary; Larry H., Cary; Melissa B., Durham; Sandra H., Cary, Stephane D., Cary; Steven W., Willow Spring, John W., Franklinton; Willette L., Raleigh

Zootopia Special Advance Screening, 2/29

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

SNOW WHITE Digital Download

Shaunt K., Cary; Davene M., Chapel Hill; Benjami B., Raleigh; Jamie D., Durham; Chris J., Cary; Steven W., Willow Spring; Karren G., Raleigh; Arthur M., Fuquay Varina, Robert L., Durham; Linda A., Wendell

EVEREST Blu-ray Combo Pack

Nancy G., Raleigh; Jill G., Cary; Darcie H., Zebulon; Jill P., Cary; Clifton D., Knightdale; Johnny B., Erwin; Chris C., Raleigh; Jenny W., Chapel Hill; William W., Raleigh; Don W., Youngsville

Harlem Globetrotters 4-pack

Kathy H., Raleigh; Noreen B., Raleigh; Adam W., Raleigh; Dennis E., Smithfield

Big Game Prize Pack

Lisa K., Chapel Hill

How To Be Single Special Advance Screening, 2/9

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

JENNIFER NETTLES @ DPAC, 2/5

Douglas J., Rolesville; Hope S., Raleigh; Debbie R., Durham

STAR TREK: THE ULTIMATE VOYAGE @ DPAC, 2/4

Barbara C., Raleigh; Shawn H., Benson; Abby K., Raleigh

January #FridayFun on Facebook: $50 Harris Teeter Gift Card

Amy J., Chocowinity

Aretha Franklin @ DPAC, 5/19

Bakul M., Cary; Amy L., Cary; John H., Raleigh

Hail, Caesar! Special Advance Screening, 2/2

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit Two" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

PRIDE + PREJUDICE + ZOMBIES! Special Advance Screening, 2/2

All 100 winners have been notified by email with directions on how to obtain passes. Thank you to all who entered!

THE TENORS @ DPAC, 1/27

Regina Z., Fuquay Varina;  Edward S., Durham; Linda C., Raleigh

$150 TARGET GIFT CARD

Michael J., Durham

NEWS & OBSERVER UMBRELLA

Gerald F., Raleigh; Jigna D., Cary; Mary M., Raleigh; Leslie S., Durham; Sarah M., Cary; Jimmy F., Wilson

STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON Blu-Ray™ + DVD combo pack

Mike D., Fuquay Varina; Keith W., Raleigh; Cynthia S., Raleigh; Chris M., Apex; David M., Chapel Hill; Jane B., Raleigh; Jim R., Raleigh; Lina B., Raleigh; Renea E.; Raleigh; Sherry M., Fuquay Varina

LEGENDS OF OZ: DOROTHY'S RETURN Special Advance Screening, 5/3

All 25 winners have been notified by email that they will receive four "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

AMERICAN IDIOT @ DPAC, 4/29

Mike D., Fuquay Varina; Howard H., Garner; April P., Knightdale; Lois R., Raleigh

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 Special Advance Screening, 4/30

All 60 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit TWO" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

47 RONIN Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Preston B., Raleigh; John C., Apex; Kevin D., Apex; Katia F., Raleigh; Susan G., Raleigh; Terry G., Cary; Jill G., Cary; Ashley H., Durham; Nick J., Holly Springs; Raj K., Cary; Tony P., Wake Forest; Rita S., Wake Forest; Jitendra V., Raleigh; Ann W., Raleigh

PIRATE FAIRY Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Rebecca A., Clayton; Brian C., Cary; Nichole F., Cary; Jenny K., Raleigh; Jerry M., New Hill; Rene P., Raleigh; Wendy Se., Cary; Kelly S., Raleigh; Wendy Su., Cary

COLE BROS. CIRCUS @ NC State Fairgrounds, 4/17 - 4/20

Christiane A., Apex; Catherine B., Selma; LeeAnna C., Raleigh; Brian C., Cary; Jennifer C., Clayton; Lisa D., Angier; Carol D., Raleigh; Ryan D., Raleigh; Richard E., Clayton; Pam H., Raleigh; Deborah K., Raleigh; Casey L., Raleigh; Beverly M., Holly Springs; Sarah M., Cary; Sylvia M., Raleigh; Amy M., Smithfield; Abhi M., Cary; Virginia O., Raleigh; Daksha P., Cary; Trisha P., Wake Forest; Cheryl P., Apex; Melissa R., Holly Springs; Tiffany V., Apex; Glyn Y., Greenville

SOUTHERN IDEAL HOME SHOW @ NC State Fairgrounds, 4/11 - 4/13

Jeanne C., Clayton; Rachel F., Morrisville; Laurel H., Garner; Tanya H., Raleigh; John H., Carrboro; Sondra I., Cary; Jenni M., Angier; Mary M., Raleigh; Ann M., Clayton; Thurman M., Henderson; Maggie P., Clayton; Ashley R., Durham; Gail S., Angier; Zion T., Durham; Binh T., Cary; Raj V., Chapel Hill; Kathy V., Wilson; Mary V., Burlington; Melynda W., Youngsville

OCULUS Special Advance Screening, 4/9

All 100 winners have been notified by email with directions on how to obtain passes. Thank you to all who entered!

HEAVEN IS FOR REAL Special Advance Screening, 4/10

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit TWO" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER Special Advance Screening, 4/2

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

BAD WORDS Special Advance Screening, 3/26

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

HOMEFRONT Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Linda B., Raleigh; Richard C., Clayton; Katia F., Raleigh; Brand F., Durham; Kenneth H., Chapel Hill; Alecia J., Apex; Melanie J., Garner; Charles K., Louisburg; Vickie P., Clayton; Carol R., Raleigh; George R., Elm City; Justin R., Raleigh; Gail S., Angier; Don W., Youngsville; Carole W., Cary

THE TEN TENORS @ DPAC, 3/20

Denice A., Raleigh; Joyce B., Cary; Jonathan B., Chapel Hill; Rebecca C., Raleigh; Bob D., Cary; Audrey E., Sanford; Brad H., Fuquay Varina; Lisa H., Cary; Beth P., New Bern; Kay S., Raleigh

MUPPETS MOST WANTED Special Advance Screening, 3/15

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two "Admit TWO" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

RHIANNON GIDDENS and NORTH CAROLINA SYMPHONY @ Meymandi Concert Hall, 3/14-15

Bettie M., Fuquay Varina; Celina M., Wake Forest; Jim R., Raleigh; John W., Franklinton

OPQRS, etc. @ Raleigh Little Theatre, 3/14-3/30

Rebecca A., Clayton; Scott A., Raleigh; Suzanne C., Raleigh; Drew K., Durham; Beth N., Clayton; Lisa P., Garner; Walker R., Cary; Janice S., Garner; Mary S., Raleigh; Keith W., Raleigh; Christopher Y., Morehead City

THE BEST MAN HOLIDAY Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Victoria A., Knightdale; Angela B., Raleigh; Camille B., Cary; Suzanne C., Raleigh; Jimmy F., Wilson; LauraLee G., Cary; Ella M., Durham; Ashley R., Durham; Lee S., Raleigh; Joe W., Knightdale

EVITA @ DPAC, 3/11

Vickie A., Raleigh; Tricia A., Raleigh; Zeb J., Apex; Lois R., Raleigh; Cheryl R., Wake Forest

CELTIC WOMAN @ DPAC, 3/8

Esther C., Durham; Eileen M., Raleigh; Wendy S., Cary; Xinxin Z., Raleigh

RINGO STARR AND HIS ALL STARR BAND @ DPAC, 6/22

Gerald H., Raleigh; Chris M., Durham; Paul S., Chapel Hill

THE JUNGLE BOOK Diamond Edition Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Wilbert B., Pittsboro; Cindy F., Rocky Mount; Jen H., Raleigh; Donna M., Oxford; William M., Raleigh; Donnie M., Clayton; David S., Raleigh; Dina S., Chapel Hill; Anna W., Stem; Mark W., Emerald Isle

THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS @ PNC Arena, 3/2

Carter J., Raleigh; Brett D., Apex; Katie H., Cary; Brenda T., Youngsville; Paula W., Raleigh

JOAN RIVERS @ DPAC, 11/8

Janice B., Chapel Hill; Lisa D., Raleigh; Linda P., Raleigh; Newton P., Raleigh; Margaret S., Wendell

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E-STREET BAND @ PNC Arena, 4/24

John D., Wake Forest, Mary G., Raleigh; Diane K., Chapel Hill; Timothy P., New Bern; Gary V., Durham

AMBASSADOR CINEMAS Movie Passes

Online Winners: Hope C., Cary; Lauren C., Raleigh; Bob K., Durham; Steve K., Raleigh; Debbie M., Zebulon; Richard P., Zebulon; Stephanie P., Raleigh; Mildred R., Raleigh; Beverly W., Raleigh; Kelly W., Raleigh

Facebook.com/zonerewards Winners: Catherine B., Morrisville; Kim B., Raleigh; Cindy F., Raleigh; Cindy J., Raleigh; Faye L., Raleigh; Liz L., Clayton; Heather M., Raleigh; Leo T., Raleigh; Lakey W., Raleigh; Barbara W., Youngsville

Twitter.com/zonerewards Winners: Michael B., Raleigh; Barbara B., Raleigh; Kevin C., Apex; Kathy E., Cary; Marti N., Raleigh; Susan S., Apex; Carmalee S., Willow Spring; Neosha S., Raleigh; Heather T., Raleigh; Jeanne W., Raleigh

NON-STOP Special Advance Screening, 2/25

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit TWO" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

ABOUT TIME Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Ebony B., Raleigh; Phillip B., Morrisville; Lara D., Raleigh; Anna F., Holly Springs; Jane H., Raleigh; Terri J., Durham; Sau L., Durham; Lisa M., Raleigh; Pat P., Clayton; MirandaP., Wake Forest

SEE'S CANDIES VALENTINE'S GIFT

Robert B., Raleigh

RINGLING BROTHERS AND BARNUM & BAILEY CIRCUS @ PNC Arena, 2/20-23

Raven A., Raleigh; Lisa D., Clayton; Ross D., Raleigh; Bob G., Sanford; Karen K., Morrisville; Lisa L., Wake Forest; Beth M., Raleigh; Kennedy M., Benson; Judith M., Durham; Nira P., Cary; Kendall N., Durham; Edward S., Durham; Don S., Garner; Laurence T., Broadway

NORTH CAROLINA SYMPHONY Romeo & Juliet @ Meymandi Concert Hall, 2/14

Winner of two reserved seats plus $25 Gift Certificate for The Oxford and sterling silver Swarovski crystal earrings & bracelet from Ora Designers/Fine Jewelers!

Susan B., Raleigh

MACHETE KILLS Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Lamar B., Raleigh; Phil B., Sanford; Lizzie B., Raleigh; Chris C., Apex; Tim C., Wendell; Robert D., Fuquay Varina; Bryan F., Raleigh; Cheryl J., Raleigh; Pat K., Raleigh; Pete P., Cary; Shawn R., Durham; Bob R., Garner; Joanne S., Wake Forest; Joe V., Clayton; Reuben W., Durham

ENDLESS LOVE Special Advance Screening 2/11

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit TWO" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

ABOUT LAST NIGHT Special Advance Screening 2/11

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

ROBOCOP Special Advance Screening 2/10

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

2014 ATTRACTIONS DINING AND VALUE GUIDE

Online Winners: Vickie A., Raleighl Ebony B., Raleigh; Debra D., Cary; Connie K., Raleigh; Jay M., Raleigh; Rocky M., Wendell; Robin O., Wake Forest; Michele R., Raleigh; Howard S., Wake Forest; Bob S., Garner

Facebook.com/zonerewards Winners: Jackie D., Youngsville; Lorri E., Youngsville; Wayne H., Wake Forest; Susan M., Knightdale; Emy S., Fuquay Varina

Twitter.com/zonerewards Winners: Diana C., Raleigh; Kathie M., Garner; Susan S., Apex; Laura S., Angier; Karen R., Cary

RIDDICK Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

William B., Durham; Jason B., Raleigh; Patrick F., Holly Springs; Hugh F., Raleigh; Bryan H., Cary; Troy L., Pittsboro; John M., Cary; Mike N., Raleigh; Chris N., Durham; Gerald W., Wake Forest

THE LEGO MOVIE Special Advance Screening 2/1

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive four "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

LABOR DAY Special Advance Screening 1/28

All 100 winners have been notified by email how to claim two "Admit ONE" passes. Thank you to all who entered!

THE DIVINE SISTER at Raleigh Little Theatre, 1/17-19

Mark C., Durham; William D., Raleigh; Robert D., Raleigh; Virginia F., Durham; Jerome G., Wake Forest; Aimee H., Raleigh; Helen K., Raleigh; Beverly M., Holly Springs; Vivian M., Raleigh; Jeff M., Raleigh; Tonya M., Fuquay-Varina; Baxter W., Cary; Agnes W., Durham

WORLD'S TOUGHEST RODEO @ PNC Arena, 1/17

David H., Raleigh; Andrea H., Chapel Hill; Neil L., Raleigh; Carter P., Raleigh; Lisa S., Cary

NORTH CAROLINA SYMPHONY Here to Stay: The Gershwin Experience! @ Meymandi Concert Hall, 1/18

Winner of two reserved seats plus $25 Gift Certificate for The Oxford and sterling silver Swarovski crystal earrings & bracelet from Ora Designers/Fine Jewelers!

James P., Raleigh

CROSBY, STILLS & NASH @ DPAC, 3/24

Cathy B., Raleigh; Sean D., Raleigh; Betty P., Raleigh

BRIT FLOYD @ DPAC, 5/9

Judith D., Raleigh; Cindy F., Raleigh; Ashley R., Durham; Robin S., Raleigh

FAST AND FURIOUS 6 Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

William C., Sanford; Sharon C., Cary; Jeff H., Raleigh; Karen K., Morrisville; Don K., Knightdale; Stephen L., Durham; Tim M., Wake Forest; Jerry N., Garner; Bob R., Apex; Christine R., Raleigh; Greg T., Raleigh; Newt S., Raleigh; Mark T., Wake Forest; Bob W., Clayton; Ellen Y., Chapel Hill

$20 KROGER GIFT CARD

Mark G., Apex; Erica S., Raleigh; Judy S., Raleigh

$10 TARGET GIFT CARD

Ray B., Morrisville; Denise D., Apex; Glenna F., Cary; Michelle H., Knightdale; Richard M., Durham; Bethany M., Raleigh; Cindy N., Raleigh; Susan S., Raleigh; Lisa W., Raleigh

$5 WALMART GIFT CARD

Wendy B., Smithfield, Nancy F., Holly Springs; Tricia P., Clayton; Carla S., Cary; Jane S., Raleigh;

IL DIVO @ Red Hat Amphitheater, 6/3/14

Michael A., Apex; Linda B., Selma; Kevin D., Apex; Erin E., Wake Forest; Gary H., Cary; Alex N., Pinehurst; Richard R., Wake Forest; Victoria V., Cary

THE STREETS AT SOUTHPOINT: $1,000 Holiday Shopping Spree

Grand Prize Winner: Steve M., Raleigh
$500 Runner Up: Joseph S., Wake Forest

DESPICABLE ME 2 Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Allison B., Raleigh; Michael B., Apex; Frannie C., Wendell; Joan C., Garner; Bob F., Raleigh; Dan K., Clayton; Mike M., Cary; Byron M., Raleigh; Jessica P., Fuquay Varina; Beth P., Morehead City; Patricia P., Chapel Hill; Lisa S., Raleigh; Carson S., Durham; Debbie V., Raleigh; Laura W., Cary

FREE PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA

Fri. 11/22/13 Winners: Cam C., Raleigh; Lisa M., Raleigh; Cindy O., Raleigh

Fri. 11/29 Winners: Kara B., Raleigh; Howard H., Garner; Gina M., Garner

Fri. 12/6 Winners: Zen-Yen J., Cary; Laura T., Durham; Joe V., Durham

Fri. 12/13 Winners: Adam F., Raleigh; Parma G., Raleigh; Eli J., Cary

JAY LENO @ DPAC, 3/28/14

Gary C., Raleigh; Jayne E., Clayton; Tammy W., Cary

ANCHORMAN 2: THE LEGEND CONTINUES AMCs SuperTicket Premier 12/16

Clifford C., Durham; Kevin D., Apex; Kimberly H., Apex; Katherine K., Chapel Hill; Benjamin L., Chapel Hill; John M., Raleigh; Michelle M., Chapel Hill; Susan M., Durham; Cheryl O.; Apex; Jacques O., Apex; Newton P., Raleigh; Karen S., Morrisville; Daniel W., Durham; Tyler W., Apex; Paul Y., Raleigh

$20 DUNKIN' DONUTS Gift Card

Paulette A., Raleigh; Barbara C., Cary; Jeff M., Raleigh; Mel M., Raleigh; Xin Xin X., Cary

AMERICAN HUSTLE Special Advance Screening 12/16

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit TWO" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

MOODY BLUES @ DPAC, 3/18/14

Celia B., Chapel Hill; Debbie M., Zebulon; Gary T., Garner

NATALIE COLE @ DPAC, 12/10

Clark B., Raleigh; H. Vickie F., Raleigh; Tara F., Durham; Jeff J., Raleigh

NEBRASKA Special Advance Screening 11/25

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

2 GUNS Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Andy B., Raleigh; Susan B., Cary; Cameron B., Southern Pines; Chris C., Raleigh; Michael C., Raleigh; Dennis F., Fuquay Varina; Donna M., Wake Forest; John P., Willow Spring; Janet R., Apex; Rich R., Raleigh; Ruben S., Knightdale; Bob S., Wake Forest; Chris T., Raleigh; Audrey T., Apex; Mike W., Hillsborough

$100 BEST BUY Gift Card

Tricia A., Cary (twitter); Leon C., Raleigh (website); Molly H., Smithfield (facebook)

CAROLINA PANTHERS 2013 Home Games

Sun. 12/15 vs. New York Jets: Anthony T., Holly Springs

Sun. 12/1 vs. Tampa Bay Bucaneers: Bob R., Cary

Mon. 11/18 vs. New England Patriots: Catherine L., Raleigh

Sun. 11/3 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Andy P., Clayton

Sun. 10/20 vs. St. Louis Rams: Jo Y., Hillsborough

Sun. 9/22 vs. NY Giants: Stacey H., Raleigh

Sun. 9/8 vs. Seattle: Mike D., Raleigh

FROZEN Special Advance Screening 11/25

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two "Admit TWO" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

MONSTERS UNIVERSITY Collector's Edition Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Bill A., Chapel Hill; Amanda B., WakeForest; Shannon B., Smithfield; Debbie H., Pittsboro; Heath H., Hillsborough; Alex N., Pinehurst; Lorraine R., Louisburg; David S., Raleigh; Karan W., Wake Forest; Allison W., Garner

GHOST @ DPAC, 11/14

Cheryl R., Wake Forest; Stephanie S., Durham; Mary T., Durham; Amy W., Chapel Hill

$100 HARRIS TEETER Gift Card

Lisa A., Apex (Facebook); Sandra H., Wilson (Twitter); Susan S., Raleigh (Website)

CHER @ PNC Arena, 5/7/14

Sarah M., Cary; Gita M., Apex; Mary T., Garner

DELIVERY MAN Special Advance Screening 11/19

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one "Admit TWO" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

JOHN OLIVER @ DPAC, 11/9

Barbara B., Raleigh; Cathy B., Raleigh; Jeff H., Fuquay Varina; Amy M., Raleigh; Carson M., Raleigh; Max S., Raleigh

LYNYRD SKYNYRD @ DPAC, 11/7

Jane G., Raleigh; Alyssa L., Cary; Diane V., Cary

$100 HOME IMPROVEMENT Gift Card

Dorene G., Franklinton (website); Laura G., Cary (facebook); Teresa S. (twitter), Cary

Marvel's THOR: THE DARK WORLD Special 3D Advance Screening 11/5

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

JOHN FOGERTY @ DPAC, 11/3

John L., Cary; Teresa L., Raleigh; Lori R., Clayton

AMBASSADOR THEATRES Movie Tickets - October Winners

Linda A., Raleigh; Susan B., Raleigh; Deborah B., Raleigh; Marion D., Raleigh; Vincent D., Durham; Anil D., Cary; Margie H., Raleigh; Lee H., Raleigh; Susan H., Wake Forest; Michaeleen H., Raleigh; Kathleen J., Sanford; Elizabeth K., Raleigh; Jeff K., Raleigh; Christine M., Durham; Sandra N., Raleigh; Mark O., Raleigh; Rene P., Raleigh; Neil R., Raleigh; Kathryn R., Raleigh; Judith S., Raleigh

CAROLINA PANTHERS 2013 Home Games

Sun. 12/22 vs. New Orleans Saints: Lisa A., Cary

Sun. 12/15 vs. New York Jets: Phil P., Knightdale

Sun. 12/1 vs. Tampa Bay Bucs: Sylvester A., Durham

Mon. 11/18 vs. New England Patriots: Catherine L., Raleigh

Sun. 11/3 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Andy P., Clayton

Sun. 10/20 vs. St. Louis Rams: Jo Y., Hillsborough

Sun. 9/22 vs. NY Giants: Stacey H., Raleigh

Sun. 9/8 vs. Seattle: Mike D., Raleigh

CAROLINA RENAISSANCE FAIRE Prince or Princess for a Day

Charles A., Raleigh; Melany S., Fuquay-Varina

FREE BIRDS Special Advance Screening 10/26

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive four "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

NORTH CAROLINA SYMPHONY: Mozart & Beethoven @ Meymandi Concert hall, 10/24-10/25

Margaret C., New Bern; Ed C., Raleigh; Margaret G., Carborro; Maya W., Chapel Hill

THERESA CAPUTO @ DPAC, 10/24

Laurie G., Raleigh; Kelli M., Rocky Mount; Sharon P., Raleigh; Lisa R., Sanford

BON JOVI @ PNC Arena, 11/6

Nelson H., Raleigh; Francisco M., Cary; Ahmed Q., Garner; Kevin R., Holly Springs; Brandie S., Cary

Opening Night Seats for Five Blockbuster Broadway Shows @ DPAC in 2014

Nancy G., Raleigh

$50 HARRIS TEETER GIFT CARD

10/16 Winners: Onnig D., Wake Forest; Mildred S., Garner; Carolyn R., Cary; Cameron Y., Morrisville

10/9 Winners: Leanne C., Raleigh; Fenita C., Durham; William H., Durham; Perry W., Greenville

10/2 Winners: Leanne D., Raleigh; Laura M., Cary; Kathy P., Raleigh; Jeff T., Holly Springs; Pamela S., Durham

9/25 Winners: Gary C., Clayton; Dan K., Apex; Eric K., Raleigh; Ernesto O., Durham; Katherine R., Raleigh

THE LITTLE MERMAID Diamond Edition Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Wendy B., Raleigh; Christie C., Barbara F., Morrisville; Cary; Beverly L., Clayton; Glenda M., Raleigh; Peter N., Durham; Cathy P., Holly Springs; Kathy R., Fuquay Varina; Helen S., Raleigh; Laura S., Cary

LEWIS BLACK @ DPAC, 10/17

Mary E., Raleigh; Amy M., Raleigh; Cindy M., Raleigh; Cindy M., Raleigh

2013 N.C. STATE FAIR Admission and Ride Tickets, 10/17-27

Jill A., Clayton; Joy B., Butner; Jayne B., Durham; Andrew B., Knightdale; Linda B., Holly Springs; Aria B., Greenville; Jim B., Raleigh; M. D., Raleigh; Alan E., Fuquay Varina; Annabelle F., Clinton; Patience G., Nashville; Nancy H., Apex; Denise H., Raleigh; Robert J., Holly Springs; Shaunt K., Apex; Martin K., Raleigh; Laurie L., Franklinton; Ted L., Garner; Phyllis O., Cary; Bobby P., Four Oaks; William P., Raleigh; Mark P., Raleigh; Ellen R., Carrboro; Michael R., Knightdale; Donna S., Angier; Linda T., Cary; James T., Raleigh; Regina T., Knightdale; Mary W., Garner

THE FIFTH ESTATE Special Advance Screening 10/14

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

Ambassador Cinemas Movie Passes for GRAVITY

Steve A., Cary; Dawn B., Wake Forest; Connie D., Raleigh; Katia F., Raleigh; Eric H., Cary; Darcie H., Zebulon; Gerald H., Raleigh; Richard H., Raleigh; Connie K., Raleigh; Caroline L., Apex; Mary M., Raleigh; Karen O., Raleigh; MaryAnn P., Raleigh; Susan S., Apex; Wendy S., Raleigh; Christopher S., Raleigh; Terry S., Raleigh; Betty S., Garner; Marcia T., Raleigh; Bonnie T., Cary; Maria T., Raleigh; Curtis Y., Raleigh; Paul Y., Raleigh; Sally Y., Cary

CAROLINA RENAISSANCE FAIRE Family 4-Pack, Saturdays and Sundays 10/5 - 11/24

Michael A., Raleigh; Kelly G., Winterville; Laura G., Cary; Teng O., Raleigh; Gail S., Angier

SPRING AWAKENING at Raleigh Little Theatre, 10/4-5

Christiane A., Apex; Brenda B., Raleigh; Joe D., Raleigh; Mike D., Fuquay Varina; Anna F., Holly Springs; Ed M., Durham; Eileen M., Raleigh; Mary Jeanne M., Raleigh; Jeanel N., Cary; Joyce T., Smithfield

4 WEEKS FREE - Added to Current N&O Plus Subscription

Monica B., Spring Hope; Carlisle B., Rocky Mount; Tom D., Cary; Adriena R., Willow Spring; Maya S., Chapel Hill

MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 9/29

Lottie C., Chapel Hill; Earline D., Clayton; Albert H., Raleigh; Eneta M., Raleigh; Kerri M., Durham; Haywood R., Raleigh; Mary S., Raleigh; Jacquelyn S., Raleigh; Nicole U., Apex; Atlas W., Raleigh

ART at Raleigh Little Theatre thru 9/29

Vickie A., Raleigh; Jon A., Cary; Rachel B., Raleigh; Anne C., Raleigh; Elizabeth D., Raleigh; Nichole F., Cary; Jill G., Cary; Sandra H., Cary; Cheryl H., Cary; Lisa H., Cary; Chris J., Cary; Jody J., Raleigh; Judy K., Raleigh; Donna L., Cary; Edward L., Cary; Zhimin L., Raleigh; Chrissa M., Cary; Haritha M., Raleigh; Jeff M., Raleigh; William M., Raleigh; Anthony M., Cary; Mike N., Raleigh; Brian N., Raleigh; Robin P., Raleigh; Lorrie R., Raleigh; Robert R., Raleigh; Tammie S., Cary; Diane V., Cary; David W., Raleigh; Elin Z., Cary

THE TEN TENORS @ DPAC, 3/20/14

Vicki F., Garner; Vivian M., Raleigh; Steven R., Cary; Cindilee T., Cary; Donna W., Cary

CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS 2 Special 3D Advance Screening 9/21

All 40 winners have been notified by email that they will receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

STEELY DAN @ Red Hat Amphitheater, 9/18

Angela B., Cary; Genett C., Raleigh; Frank M., Cary; Chris N., Durham; Joe S., Raleigh

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Family 4-pack & VIP Parking @ DPAC, 10/8

10/7 Winner: Kathy P., Pittsboro

9/30 Winner: Mike M., Cary

9/23 Winner: George T., Durham

9/16 Winner: Susannah H., Chapel Hill

THERESA CAPUTO @ DPAC, 10/24

Michael A., Durham; Richard L., Raleigh; Karen M., Holly Springs; Melanie W., Raleigh

SCOTTY MCCREERY @ N.C. State Fair, 10/21

Andrea F., Angier; Aillene F., Raleigh; Terry H., Raleigh; Karen K., Raleigh; Christine L., Raleigh

ONCE @ DPAC, 1/21/14

Janice C., Cary; Catherine K., Raleigh; Marrilyn M., Clayton; Rachel P., Raleigh; Leah S., Durham

NORTH CAROLINA THEATRE 2013-2014 Season Tickets

Emily L., Cary; Nancy O., Raleigh

NORTH CAROLINA SYMPHONY with Bela Fleck, 9/24

Michael E., Raleigh; Kathleen E., Chapel Hill; Stuart H., Apex; Julia M., Raleigh; Paul R., Raleigh; Earl T., Durham

NORTH CAROLINA SYMPHONY Beethoven's 9th, 9/19-22

Polly A., Raleigh; Carl J., Holly Springs; Lila K., Garner; Stephen L., Durham; William R., Raleigh; Donald V., Raleigh

WELLS FARGO IMAX THEATRE AT MARBLES Movie Tickets + Dinner for 2 at POGO

Judi B., Apex; Jess C., Garner; Lauren C., Raleigh; Marsha D., Raleigh; Darcie H., Zebulon; DR H., Willow Spring; Edward H., Raleigh; Joseph N., Raleigh; Paige T., Cary; Harry Z., Raleigh

CAROLINA PANTHERS 2013 Home Games

Sun. 9/22 vs. NY Giants: Stacey H., Raleigh

Sun. 9/8 vs. Seattle: Mike D., Raleigh

MICHAEL BUBLE @ PNC Arena, 10/25

Clifton D., Cary; Veronica S., Clayton; Karen W., Raleigh

BLUE MAN GROUP @ DPAC, 9/5-8

Thu. 9/5: Linda C., Raleigh; Manuela L., Raleigh; Erica L., Apex; Bob M., Raleigh; Patricia R., Durham

Fri. 9/6: Lisa H., Garner; Anthony L., Raleigh; William M., Wake Forest; Micky V., Raleigh; Adam W., Raleigh

RIDDICK Advance Screening 9/4

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

THE MORTAL INSTRUMENTS: City of Bones @ Regal Theatres

Movie Passes and $25 rue21 Gift Card: Sondra I., Cary; Amy P., Raleigh

Movie Passes: Sally B., Holly Springs; Diana C., Clayton; Ernest C., Raleigh; Mike D., Fuquay Varina; James F., Chapel Hill; Jerome G., Wake Forest; Jane H., Cary; Marian H., Raleigh; Jan H., Raleigh; Molly H., Smithfield; Cynthia H., Holly Springs; Howard H., Garner; Cara K., Holly Springs; Stephen L., Willow Spring; Jerry M., New Hill; Eneta M., Raleigh; Jessica M., Creedmoor; Kerri M., Durham; Cheryl O., Apex; Misty R., Fuquay Varina; Kathy S., Cary; Pamela W., Raleigh

GHOST @ DPAC, 11/12

Arlene B., Wake Forest; Megan C., Raleigh; Todd R., Raleigh; Sarah W., Durham; Carole W., Cary

OBLIVION Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Lena C., Raleigh; Peter D., Chapel Hill; Leanne H., Raleigh; Jamie L., Holly Springs; Vince N., Cary; Terri M., Raleigh; Allison M., Durham; Nelson P., Knightdale; Kelli S., Raleigh; Robert S., Raleigh; Bob R., Raleigh; Dave W., Raleigh; Mike W., Apex, Michael Y., Raleigh

ALABAMA @ DPAC, 9/28

Sharon C., Oxford; Jolee F., Raleigh; Susan S., Apex

BILL MAHER @ DPAC, 6/10

Tony B., Raleigh; Barbara C., Cary; Janice J., Raleigh; Andrew K., Cary

Family Membership for MARBLES KIDS MUSEUM and a Family 4-Pack of Tickets to the NORTH CAROLINA SYMPHONY YOUNG PEOPLE'S CONCERT SERIES

Katie B., Cary; Laura S., Cary

$25 TARGET Gift Card - Weekly Drawing through 8/14/13

8/14/13 Winners: Jamie B. Cary, Lilly C., Durham; Gina H., Willow Spring; Debbie W., Raleigh; Sharon Y., Apex

8/7/13 Winners: Bill F., Raleigh; Ricki G., Cary; Xhin L., Cary; Gregory L., Chapel Hill; Vicky S., Raleigh

7/31/13 Winners: Seraphina A., Durham; Lyle C., Chapel Hill; Mary M., Morehead City; Beth M., Raleigh; Carolyn W., Raleigh

7/24/13 Winners: Lyle B., Cary; Sharon C., Oxford; Tim J., Raleigh; Kate K., Raleigh; Christian W., Raleigh

SHERYL CROW @ DPAC, 6/3

Maria B., Raleigh; Cindy F., Raleigh; Terri M., Durham

Disney's PLANES 3D Advance Screening 8/6

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

ALTON BROWN @ DPAC, 2/27

Deborah B., Raleigh; Hope M., Cary; Melissa S., Durham; Mark S., Chapel Hill

THE HOST Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Kathy B., Durham; Jolee F., Raleigh; Simone G., Garner; Antonio G., Raleigh; Faye H., Raleigh; Gary H., Cary; Edward H., Raleigh; Beverly M., Holly Springs; Paulianne M., Raleigh; Jean M., Raleigh; Eunice N., Wake Forest; Julie S., Apex; Rhonda S., Raleigh; Cathy W., Raleigh

DINOSAURS IN MOTION @ North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences

All 50winners have been notified by email that they will receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

WET'N WILD EMERALD POINTE Family 4-Pack

Dan C., Holly Springs; Lacy D., Raleigh; Sherwood H., Wake Forest; Matt K., Sanford; Elizabeth M., Raleigh; Bert M., Garner; Jacques O., Apex; Anne W., Carrboro; Lillian W., Cary; Adam W., Raleigh; John Z., Cary

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical @ DPAC, 12/3

Joe D., Raleigh; Own J., Clayton; Kristina S., Raleigh; Anne T., Raleigh

THE SMURFS 2 Special Advance Screening 7/28

All 35 winners have been notified by email that they will receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

ANIMAL FARM

Mike A., Raleigh; Charles B., Raleigh; Craig B., Raleigh; Maria B., Raleigh; Susan C., Raleigh; Joseph C., Raleigh; Suzanne D., Cary; Michael E., Raleigh; Betsy H., Raleigh; Sandra H., Raleigh; Teresa M., Raleigh; Cheryl P., Raleigh; Newton P., Raleigh; Patti S., Raleigh; Jitendra V., Raleigh; Ann W., Raleigh

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL QUIDAM @ PNC Arena, 7/10-14

Front Row Seats and $100 buku restaurant gift certificate: Brian A., Cary

Opening Night ticket winners: Laresia F., Durham; Kevin H., Wake Forest; Gary K., Raleigh; Doug L., Cary; Dorothy N., Raleigh; Andrew P., Chapel HIll; Lisa T., Apex

$100 Target Gift Card

newsobserver.com/zone winner: Bertha C., Raleigh

facebook.com/zonerewards winner: Lakey W., Raleigh

twitter.com/zonerewards winner: Donna S., Raleigh

$50 Gas Gift Card - Weekly Drawing through 7/24/13

7/24/13 Winners: Chuck H., Raleigh; Kelli M., Raleigh

7/17/13 Winners: Mary M., Chapel Hill; Tim W., Pittsboro

7/10/13 Winners: Stephen H., Apex; Gerry V., Raleigh

7/3/13 Winners: Bob S., Knightdale; Lisa S., Raleigh

6/29/13 Winners: Lenore G., Morrisville; Marcus W., Durham

6/19/13 Winners: Karen A., Raleigh; Chris T., Raleigh

6/12/13 Winners: Manuel M., Knightdale; Kristy R., Raleigh

6/5/13 Winners: Sharon J., Raleigh; Carroll T., Raleigh

5/29/13 Winners: Jim L., Greenville; Fofy R., Wake Forest

5/22/13 Winners: Andrew P., Chapel Hill; Ray S., Seven Lakes

THE PIANO GUYS @ DPAC, 11/5

Joe D., Raleigh; Own J., Clayton; Kristina S., Raleigh; Anne T., Raleigh

LEWIS BLACK @ DPAC, 10/17

Eric A., Raleigh; Bob H., Cary; Robert K., Chapel Hill; Nicholas P., Raleigh

WHITE HOUSE DOWN Special Advance Screening 6/25

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

DESPICABLE ME 2 Special Advance Screening 6/27

All 38 winners have been notified by email that they will receive a family 4-pack of passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST @ DPAC, 10/8

Beth B., Garner; Margaret C., Raleigh; Pat G., Raleigh; Jin T., Oxford; Leo T., Raleigh;

KEVIN JAMES @ DPAC, 6/5

Shilo H., Cary; Ken J., Cary; Lucille M., Durham; Larry S., Raleigh; Jeffery S., Durham

IDENTITY THIEF Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Jane C., Durham; Jamie D., Durham; Lisa K., Cary; Rich L., Raleigh; Harold M., Knightdale; Eileen M., Raleigh; Cheryl P., Rocky Mount; Mike P., Apex; Denny T., Durham; Ella V., Holly Springs

MONSTERS UNIVERSITY Special Advance Screening 6/17

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will receive a family 4-pack of passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Rachel B., Raleigh; Craig B., Raleigh: Clifton D., Cary; Lara D., Raleigh; Ron H., Apex; Jerome L., Raleigh; Mary M., Apex; Marti N., Raleigh; Phyllis O., Cary; Tapan P., Cary; John W., Franklinton

KEVIN JAMES @ DPAC, 6/5

Shilo H., Cary; Ken J., Cary; Lucille M., Durham; Larry S., Raleigh; Jeffery S., Durham

MAMA Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Robert B., Raleigh; Jennifer G., Cary; Geneva K., Pittsboro; John L., Cary; Susan L., Raleigh; Jerry M., New Hill; Tonya M., Fuquay-Varina; Vickie P., Clayton; Doretta W., Durham, Mike W., Durham

MICHAEL MCDONALD @ DPAC, 12/1

Esther C., Durham; Kevin D., Raleigh; William P., Raleigh; Cathy W., Wake Forest

BILL MAHER @ DPAC, 8/10

Jack S., Cary; Cristina S., Durham; Vivian W., Cary

THE PURGE Special Advance Screening 6/4

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive passes. Thank you to all who entered!

AFTER EARTH Special Advance Screening 5/29

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will receive passes. Thank you to all who entered!

SESAME STREET LIVE @ PNC Arena, 5/31 - 6/2

Glen A., Raleigh; Elizabeth A., Chapel Hill; Debora B., Cary; Rebecca C., Raleigh; Sarah D., Coats; Joye G., Raleigh; Erin I., Raleigh; Jessica L., Sanford; Jennifer M., Angier; Neal M., Raleigh; Carol N., Raleigh; Tojan R., Raleigh; Karl R., Raleigh; Emily R., Apex; Tracey W., Cary

A HAUNTED HOUSE Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Marjorie B., Creedmoor; Linda B., Raleigh; James B., Clayton; Molly H., Smithfield; Julia M., Cary; Steve M., Raleigh; Tanya P., Apex; Michael R., Knightdale; Gail S., Angier; Baxter W., Cary

STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS Special Advance Screening TBD

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive passes. Thank you to all who entered!

Laughter and Reflection with CAROL BURNET @ DPAC, 5/12

Barbara B., Raleigh; Catherine E., Raleigh; Helen K., Raleigh; Colleen N., Clayton

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

William B., Raleigh; Rebecca B., Raleigh; Susan C., Raleigh; Chris D., Cary; Betsy H., Raleigh; Heather H., Apex; Abby K., Raleigh; Liwei L., Raleigh; TJ M., Morrisville; Naresh N., Raleigh; Jason O., Wake Forest; Natalie P., Chapel Hill; William R., Raleigh; Heather T., Raleigh; John W., Franklinton; Steven W., Willow Spring; Harry Z., Raleigh

PRISCILLA Queen of the Desert @ DPAC, 4/30

Molly A., Fuquay Varina; Frank B., Apex; Susan B., Raleigh; Aimee G., Holly Springs; Barbara L., Durham

IRON MAN 3 Special Advance Screening 4/30

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two (2) "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

BOB SEGER and The Silver Bullet Band @ PNC Arena, 4/27

Jim G., Winston Salem; Neil O., Chapel Hill; Larry R., Raleigh; Brenda T., Raleigh

CELTIC WOMAN @ DPAC, 4/27

Christiane A., Apex; Colleen C., Durham; Kathy D., Morehead City; Chris J., Cary; Jerry M., New Hill; Shelia P., Durham; Dave W., Cary

SARAH SILVERMAN @ DPAC, 4/24

Kenny H., Raleigh; Lindsay R., Durham; Matt S., Raleigh; Susan S., Carrboro; Mark S., Garner

BARRY MANILOW @ PNC Arena, 4/26

Janie B., Fuquay Varina; Margaret B., Beaufort; Lynn H., Fuquay Varina

MIKE TYSON: UNDISPUTED TRUTH @ DPAC, 4/23

Lorri E., Youngsville; Morten G., Cary; Kevin H., Wake Forest; Marti N., Raleigh

BILL ENGVALL AND LARRY THE CABLE GUY @ DPAC, 4/13

Dennis B., Raleigh; Heather H., Apex; Teri P., Wake Forest; Amy L., Cary

COLE BROS. CIRCUS OF THE STARS Durham 4/15-17 and Raleigh 4/18-21

Eric A., Raleigh; Andrew B., Knightdale; Karen B., Apex; Charlie B., Apex; Sandra C., Durham; Mike C., Raleigh; Anthony C., Durham; Randy E., Raleigh; Karen G., Clayton; Anthony G., Cary; Janice G., Durham; Norma H., Wake Forest; Laurie L., Raleigh; Clairette L., Raleigh; Katherine L., Smithfield; Raj M., Cary; Vivian M., Raleigh; Jeanel N., Cary; Bethany P., Raleigh; Alicia P., Cary; Rae R., Cary; Neosha S., Raleigh; Philip S., Morrisville; Mary V., Burlington; Adam W., Raleigh

OBLIVION Special Advance Screening 4/16

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one (1) "Admit TWO" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Beth B., Garner; Richard D., Raleigh; Nancy G., Raleigh; Thomas G., Henderson; Scott H., Wake Forest; Sandra H., Raleigh; Betty K., Raleigh; Ashley R., Durham; Jim S., Raleigh; Toni S., Apex; Julie S., Apex; Brenda T., Raleigh; Mark Z., Cary

Movie Tickets for Wells Fargo IMAX Theatre at Marbles

Kathy E., Cary; Katie G., Wake Forest; Christina G., Apex; Susan H., Cary; Cathy K., Raleigh; Mary K., Cary; Dawn L., Raleigh; Jeff L., Clayton; Bettie M., Fuquay-Varina; Veronica M., Durham; William M., Chapel Hill; Lisa M., Raleigh; Lanette P., Wilson; Michael S., Raleigh; Donn S., Chapel Hill; Esther W., Chapel Hill; Kelly W., Raleigh

42 Special Advance Screening 4/9

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two (2) "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

ERIC CLAPTON at PNC Arena, 4/3

Front Row Seats: Jack N., Morehead City
Other winners: Dennis B., Raleigh; Deanna O., Raleigh; Ed P., Mebane

G.I. JOE: RETALIATION Movie Prize Pack

Preston B., Raleigh; Elizabeth C., Raleigh; Joseph C., Raleigh; Wayne C., Raleigh; Dusty C., Raleigh; Elizabeth D., Raleigh; June E., Wendell; Hubert H., Raleigh; Patrick H., Raleigh; Susan H., Cary; Howard H., Garner; Sondra I., Cary; Davida J., Raleigh; Joy K., Cary; Bradley L., Holly Springs; Mike M., Raleigh; Colleen N., Clayton; Lori P., Angier; Patti R., Cary; Francis S., Cary; Alton S., Raleigh; Linda S., Durham; Kelly S., Raleigh; Torrell T., Raleigh; Sharon W., Knightdale

EVIL DEAD Special Advance Screening 4/2

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two (2) "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

JURASSIC PARK 3D Special Advance Screening 4/2

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive one (1) "Admit TWO" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

Samsung TRACFONE + 200 MINUTES courtesy of Sony Pictures' "THE CALL"

Curtis E., Apex

$25 TARGET Gift Card - Weekly Drawing through 4/6/13

4/06/13 Winners: TBD: Caroline P., Knightdale; Jason R., Holly Springs; Jeff S., Willow Spring; Davis T., Durham; Susan W., Raleigh 3/27/13 Winners: TBD: Marilyn B., Creedmoor; Colton F., Cary; Ryan J., Raleigh; Bethany W., Raleigh; Bob W., Durham 3/20/13 Winners: Russ H., Cary; Robert E., Wake Forest; Jane F., Chapel Hill; Lauren S., Raleigh; Terri W., Holly Springs
3/13/13 Winners: Andrea C., Raleigh; Amy C., Clayton; Bill D., Durham; Janelle T., Cary; Singh V., Cary

ANYTHING GOES @ DPAC, 3/24

Michelle B., Greenville; Jerome G., Wake Forest; John M., Durham; Terri N., Knightdale

TIGERS BE STILL R @ Raleigh Little Theatre, 3/22-24

Lisa C., Apex; Sam D., Raleigh; Katia F., Raleigh; Charles F., Cary; Harvey G., Raleigh; David H., Raleigh; David H., Raleigh; Larry H., Cary; Michele L., Raleigh; Gina M., Garner; Roger M., Wake Forest; John P., Fuquay Varina; Neil R., Raleigh; Katie R., Raleigh; Courtney S., Wake Forest; Maria T., Cary; Sabrina W., Clayton

OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN Special Advance Screening 3/21

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two (2) "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

RAIN @ DPAC, 3/12

Jolane B., Roxboro; Betty C., Raleigh; Scott K., Holly Springs; Laura L., Apex; Maria T., Cary

LORD OF THE DANCE @ DPAC, 3/10

Anita B., Pittsboro; Anthony L., Raleigh; Ray O., Fuquay Varina; Adriena R., Willow Spring; Karen S., Cary

IL DIVO @ DPAC, 5/7

Jeanne C., Clayton; Marion D., Raleigh; Veronic M., Durham; Alice S., Raleigh

$50 HARRIS TEETER Gift Card - Weekly Drawing through 3/6/13

3/06/13 Winners: Kim J., Apex; Janice K., Raleigh; Valerie M., Cary; Adam P., Chapel Hill; Ken T., Raleigh 2/27/13 Winners: Janie A., Raleigh; Daphne G., Raleigh; Lisa M., Raleigh; Jo N., Raleigh; Fofy R., Wake Forest
2/20/13 Winners: Carolyn B., Sanford; Dianna D., Raleigh; Ted M., Durham; Jenny R., Raleigh; Marilyn R., Cary
2/13/13 Winners: James G., Chapel Hill; Nancy H., Fuquay Varina; Rocky M., Wendell; Becca M., Raleigh; Howard S. Wake Forest

OZ THE GREAT AND POWERFUL Special Advance Screening 3/5

Cost Plus World Market Gift Card Winner: Julia B., Raleigh

Michael A., Durham; Kathy B., Raleigh; Joyce B., Cary; Lauren B., Raleigh; Adam B., Raleigh; Juliet B., Durham; Karenmarie B., Wake Forest; Kimberly C., Raleigh; Megan C., Raleigh; Wayne C., Raleigh; Hugh Davis D., Raleigh; Andrea F., Angier; Lamarr F., Raleigh; David G., Raleigh; Janice G., Durham; Michael J., Raleigh; Jacqueline K., Cary; Tani K., Raleigh; Georgia K., Raleigh; Nancy L., Chapel Hill; Janet L., Apex; Brenda L., Clayton; David M., Chapel Hill; Michael M., Raleigh; Kerri M., Durham; Kathleen M., Wake Forest; Bob M., Cary; Shirley M., Durham; Clarence M., Raleigh; Elizabeth M., Raleigh; DK M., Raleigh; Karen O., Raleigh; Dawn P., Raleigh; Cheryl P., Raleigh; Tapan P., Cary; Lin R., Wake Forest; Neil R., Raleigh; Rita S., Wake Forest; Susan S., Apex; Elizabeth T., Raleigh; Anne T., Raleigh; Robert T., Raleigh; Lisa T., Raleigh; George W., Durham; Bob W., Raleigh; Eddie W., RaleighSharon W., Knightdale; Linda W., Cary; Paul Y., Raleigh

ANYTHING GOES @ DPAC, 3/20

Ken B., Fuquay-Varina; Cari G., Cary; Mitchell P., Wake Forest; Bonnie R., Cary; Barbara W., Raleigh

SNOW WHITE: THE QUEEN'S FAIR DAUGHTER @ Raleigh Little Theatre, 3/1-3

Vickie A., Raleigh; Jim B., Raleigh; Lisa D., Angier; Carol E., Wendell; Molly H., Smithfield; Jim H., Wake Forest; Emmanuel H., Knightdale; Kate K., Raleigh; Jennie M., Wake Forest; Mary N., Durham; Melany S., Fuquay Varina; Jeffrey S., Raleigh; Megan S., Smithfield; Anna S., Cary; Polly S., Cary; Anne T., Raleigh; Michelle T., Raleigh; Meredith W., Raleigh

THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS @ PNC Arena, 3/1

Sean C., Raleigh; Chris F., Fuquay Varina; Ed G., Raleigh; Lorena M., Raleigh; Chet N., Cary; Lorraine T., Holly Springs

DARYL HALL AND JOHN OATES @ DPAC, 3/13

Linda D., Durham; Mark D., Raleigh; Forrest K., Cary; Tony P., Raleigh; Dawn S., Raleigh

B.B. KING @ DPAC, 4/21

SAFE HAVEN Special Advance Screening 2/13

All 60 winners have been notified by email that they will receive two (2) "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

END OF WATCH Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Arthur B., Raleigh; Richard C., Raleigh; Kathy E., Cary; Susan L., Raleigh; Neil L., Raleigh; Leuella M., Cary; Betty P., Raleigh; Andy P., Raleigh; Paul P., Raleigh; William R., Raleigh; Jim R., Raleigh; Adrienne S., Apex

SMASH Season 1 Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Heather B., Burlington; Niti G., Durham; Chapin H., Raleigh; Kelly K., Raleigh; Richard M., Holly Springs; Carolyn S., Apex; Sharon T., Cary; Jim V., Garner; Annette W., Raleigh; Sabrina W., Clayton

RINGLING BROTHERS AND BARNUM & BAILEY CIRCUS @ PNC Arena, 2/6-10

Frederick B., Clayton; Susan B., Durham; Kenton B., Fuquay Varina; Phyllis B., Garner; Cindy C., Morrisville; Vicki C., Willow Springs; Debra D., Cary; Scott D., Hillsborough; Kelly F., Raleigh; John M., Pittsboro; Felicia R., Wilson; Michael R., Knightdale; Bradley S., Holly Springs; Don W., Youngsville

NC MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCES - TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibtion through 4/28

Sarah B., Durham; Andrea B., Holly Springs; James B. Raleigh; Benjamin B., Raleigh; Barbara C., Raleigh; Brian D., Wake Forest; Jeanne D., Willow Spring; Susan D., Clayton; Jean F., Raleigh; Anna F., Holly Springs; Ilene F., Raleigh; Claudia F., Rocky Mount; Janice G., Durham; Albert G., Raleigh; Sharon G., Apex; Katie G., Wake Forest; Ann G., Clayton; Donald H., Durham; Emmanuel H., Knightdale; Erin I., Raleigh; Jackie J., Wendell; Tanya J., Raleigh; Jan J., Raleigh; Lawrence K., Pittsboro; Ryan L., Garner; Nancy L., Cary; Almatha M., Raleigh; Denise M., Raleigh; Beverly M., Durham; Mary Lynn M., Raleigh; Brian M., Cary; Barbara N., Wake Forest; Tapan P., Cary; Ed P., Mebane; Scott S., Cary; Greg S., Raleigh; Lisa S., Raleigh; Polly S., Cary; Kristy S., Raleigh; Billy S., Cary; Susan T., Cary; Lawrence T., Cary; William V., Durham; Melody W., Knightdale

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN @ DPAC, 2/19

Al B., Raleigh; Teresa C., Apex; Michael G., Raleigh; Terri K., Raleigh; Todd R., Raleigh; Mark S., Cary

B.B. KING @ DPAC, 4/21

Marc C., Raleigh; Kevin F., Garner; Faye M., Raleigh; Maureen P., New Bern; Dave W., Holly Springs

WORLD'S TOUGHEST RODEO @ PNC Arena, 1/19

VIP winner:

Melissa N., Cary

Runners Up:

Dan D., Cary; Scott D., Hillsborough; Babu R., Morrisville; Nancy W., Newport

PITCH PERFECT Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

John C., Cary; Barbara C., Cary; Jill G., Cary; Vivian M., Raleigh; Maria P., Garner; Barbara P., Apex; Cheryl P., Raleigh; Philip R., Morrisville; Holly S., Raleigh; Allison W., Garner

MAMA Special Advance Screening 1/15

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive one (1) "Admit TWO" pass by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

JEKYLL & HYDE @ DPAC, 1/13

Jeanette B., Cary; Jean F., Raleigh; Tom O., Raleigh; Sheila S., Selma; Anjanette W., Raleigh

JEKYLL & HYDE @ DPAC, 1/9

Dean C., Cary; Andrea F., Angier; Cecelia L., Lillington; David M., Chapel Hill; Robert S., Cary

ZERO DARK THIRTY Special Advance Screening 1/9

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive two (2) "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

THE BOURNE LEGACY Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Debra B., Raleigh; Angela B., Raleigh; Joanne C., Clayton; Rebecca C., Raleigh; Holly D., Cary; Yasko E., Raleigh; Brand F., Durham; Kristy M., Cary; William M., Wake Forest; Scott S., Cary

TED Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Hope C., Cary; Dennis F., Cary; Linda L., Raleigh; Betsy M., Raleigh; Amy P., Raleigh; Allison S., New Bern; Gary S., Raleigh; Dean S., Knightdale; Larry W., Hillsborough; Ellen Z., Raleigh;

FINDING NEMO Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Cameron B., Sanford; Wendy C., Raleigh; Lynn D., Raleigh; Shari D., Cary; Terri G., Fuquay Varina; Shirley P., Wake Forest, Jessi R., Raleigh; Janice S., Garner; Helen W., Durham; Don W., Apex

THE ISLEY BROTHERS@ DPAC, 12/21

Terry G., Cary; Jimmy K., Sanford; Alan L., Holly Springs

PARENTAL GUIDANCE Special Advance Screening 12/20

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive two (2) "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

PAJANIMALS LIVE! @ DPAC, 4/3

Luvina B., Cary; Mike H., Raleigh; Thurman M., Henderson

SMOKEY ROBINSON @ DPAC, 4/5

Rebecca C., Raleigh; Nancy H., Apex; Carolyn K., Cary

THE ODD LIFE OF TIMOTHY GREEN Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Kathy B., Raleigh; Cindee B., Raleigh; Sandy C., Raleigh; Michelle D., Raleigh; Davida J., Raleigh; Molly N., Durham; Susanna N., Cary; Radish P., Garner; Zoe R., Apex; Vincent W., Cary

$1,000 HOLIDAY SHOPPING SPREE @ THE STREETS AT SOUTHPOINT @ DPAC

Grand Prize winner:

Cindilee T., Cary

Runners Up:

Linda G., Durham; Jeannine K., Raleigh; Howard S., Wake Forest, Sharon S., Raleigh; Patrick S., Durham

DON WILLIAMS @ DPAC, 1/24

KC C., Raleigh; Gail S., Angier; Carole V., Rolesville

$25 GIFT CARD - YOUR CHOICE

Stephanie A., Raleigh; Christiane A., Apex; Maria B., Raleigh; Charles B., Cary; Edward C., Cary; Rebecca D., Cary; Tom D., Garner; Jill F., Cary; Jerome G., Wake Forest; Pamela H., Raleigh; Faye L., Raleigh; Nicole L., Durham; Angela L., Dunn; Margaret M., Cary; Ali P., Raleigh; Sandra P., Raleigh; Page P., Durham; Ashley R., Durham; Timothy R., Pittsboro; Debra S., Raleigh; Nicholas T., Durham; Heather T., Raleigh; Amy T., Durham; Paula W., Raleigh; Jeff W., Cary

SANTA PAWS 2: THE SANTA PUPS Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Belinda B., Cary; Beth B., Garner; TJ C., Morrisville; Wendy E., Wake Forest; Bob F., Raleigh; Patti H., Garner; Rocky M., Wendell; Jenna S., Cary; Judy S., Chapel Hill; Elizabeth Z., Cary

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET @ DPAC, 12/5

Phillip A., Raleigh; Arthur C., Raleigh; Cindy F., Rocky Mount

BRAVE Blu-Ray™ + Blu-Ray 3D™ + DVD Combo Pack

Donna B., Selma; Willow H., Raleigh; Kim G., Cary; Hugh H., Raleigh; Julia M., Raleigh; Beth N., Raleigh; Kali S., Raleigh; Chris T., Apex; Victoria V., Cary; Kelly W., Holly Springs

RED DAWN "WOLVERINE" READINESS KIT

Michelle W., Cary

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. OAKLAND RAIDERS @ Bank of America Stadium, 12/23

Andrew G., Holly Springs

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. ATLANTA FALCONS @ Bank of America Stadium, 12/9

Paul S., Garner

CLAY AIKEN @ DPAC, 11/29

Sharon A., Apex; Christi B., Smithfield; Carol C., Raleigh; Ada F., Raleigh

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA @ PNC Arena, 12/1

Lyle B., Cary; Sherry E., Wake Forest; Gary G., Fuquay Varina; Joe K., Raleigh; Beth T., Clayton

DIANA KRALL @ DPAC, 4/6/13

Betsy H., Raleigh; Tom S., Wake Forest; Jim S., Apex

RISE OF THE GUARDIANS Special 3D Advance Screening 11/17

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive four (4) "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

JERSEY BOYS with VIP Parking and Complimentary Beverage, 11/14

Kristina S., Raleigh

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, Part 2 Special Advance Screening 11/14

All 75 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive two "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ Bank of America Stadium, 11/18

Ralph C., Pinehurst

SECRET OF THE WINGS Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Rachel A., Durham; Cindy A., Raleigh; Cherylyn C., Garner; Esperanza H., Knightdale; Kelly L., Raleigh; Barbara M., Cary; Amy M., Cary; Susan R., Morrisville; Bob R., Raleigh; Jeanette R., Raleigh; Janice R., Durham; Anna W., Holly Springs

SKYFALL Special Advance Screening 11/7

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive two "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

RAIN @ DPAC, 3/12

Robert B., Chapel Hill; Rick S., Goldsoboro; Robert S., Raleigh; Susan W., Raleigh

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN presented by BROADWAY SERIES SOUTH and NC THEATRE, 11/6

Lisa B., Durham; Cindy M., Raleigh; Jeanel N., Cary; Robert R., Raleigh

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. DENVER BRONCOS @ Bank of America Stadium, 11/11

Bob B., New Bern

FLIGHT Special Advance Screening 11/1

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive two "Admit ONE" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

MOONRISE KINGDOM Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Rosie B., Raleigh; Kaydene D., Wendell; Susan H., Wake Forest; Paula K., Cary; Melissa M., Clayton; Ricky M., Raleigh; Radish P., Garner; Mary Grace S., Raleigh; Patty S., Morrisville; Linda T., Cary; Paulette T., Wake Forest; Gloria V., Cary; Vivian W., Holly Springs

JERSEY BOYS with VIP Parking and Complimentary Beverage, 10/30

Sarah E., Raleigh

RANDY TRAVIS @ DPAC, 10/28

Audrey E., Sanford; Donald H., Durham; Linda M., Winterville; Thurman M., Henderson; Bonita S., Franklinton

DAVID SEDARIS @ DPAC, 10/26

Allen A., Pinehurst; James F., Chapel Hill; Donald L., Raleigh; Lee N., Raleigh; Xinxin Z., Raleigh

CHARLOTTE BOBCATS vs. MIAMI HEAT @ PNC Arena, 10/23

Erin L., Raleigh;

E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Dana A., Clayton; Christopher B., Garner; Chris B., Wake Forest; Laura D., Raleigh; Raul F., Knightdale; Michelle G., Raleigh; Dawn M., Apex; Paul P., Durham; Arvinder S., Raleigh; Saralyn S., Fuquay-Varina; Daria S., Raleigh; Allison S., Morrisville; Susan W., Zebulon; Janet W., Durham; Don W., Apex

ARGO: HOW THE CIA AND HOLLYWOOD PULLED OFF THE MOST AUDACIOUS RESCUE IN HISTORY Book

Beth B., Garner; Phil L., Raleigh; Edwin M., Raleigh; Sharon T., Cary, Carolyn W., Chapel Hill

INDIGO GIRLS @ DPAC, 10/19

Charles D., Raleigh; Leonard K., Cary; Susan M., Raleigh; Emily N., Raleigh

Family 4-pack of Passes for DISNEY ON ICE: ROCKIN' EVER AFTER @ PNC Arena, 12/5-9

Deborah A., Raleigh; Rachel B., Raleigh; Jennifer B., Angier; Michelle B., Hillsborough; Corrie C., Apex; Michelle D., Raleigh; Jason E., Cary; Mary F., Raleigh; Karen G., Clayton; Susan G., Chapel Hill; Susannah H., Chapel Hill; Nancy J., Wake Forest; Kazuhiro K., Durham; Erin L., Raleigh; Jean L., Durham; Shirley M., Wake Forest; Nancy N., Zebulon; Nancy P., Durham; Ann P., Apex; Sara S., Raleigh; Sarah T., Rocky Mount; Justine W., Apex

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. DALLAS COWBOYS @ Bank of America Stadium, 10/21

Ed U., Holly Springs

2012-2013 BROADWAY SEASON TICKETS from NC THEATRE and BROADWAY SERIES SOUTH

Rose B., Raleigh

SUNTRUST BROADWAY - 5 SHOWS! @ DPAC, 2013

Cora O., Raleigh

THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW @ DPAC 10/14

Kathy H., Raleigh; Kathryn R., Raleigh; Bonnie R., Cary; Pat R., Raleigh; Lisa Y., Fuquay Varina

WAR HORSE @ DPAC 10/7

Jeanie G., Raleigh

ZZ TOP @ DPAC 10/10

Gene L., Atlantic Beach; Jackie N., Garner; Mike P., Wake Forest; Stacy R., Raleigh

Tickets for 2012 N.C. STATE FAIR, 10/11-21

James A., Rocky Mount; Tricia A., Cary; Tammy B., Franklinton; Julie B., Raleigh; Steve B., Raleigh; Rhonda C., Raleigh; Sarah D., Coats; John D., Morrisville; Jennifer G., Wake Forest; John G., Durham; Jane G., Apex; Sherwood H., Wake Forest; Owen J., Clayton; Andrew K., Cary; Jenny L., Cary; Peggy M., Raleigh; Talya M., Chapel Hill; Lorena M., Raleigh; Jennifer M., Garner; Joe P., Kinston; Mike R., Cary; Nancy S., Chapel Hill; Mark S., Apex; Joe S., Raleigh; Terry S., Raleigh; Terry S., Rocky Mount; Joyce W., Raleigh; Howard W., Chapel Hill; Kathy Y., Raleigh

FRANKENWEENIE Special 3D Advance Screening 10/1

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive two "Admit TWO" passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS @ Bank of America Stadium, 10/7

Teresa H., Durham

JOAN RIVERS @ DPAC 9/28

Norman P., Durham; Blair S., Chapel Hill; Louis S., Cary; Pam W., Raleigh

FIONA APPLE @ DPAC 9/27

Kim K., Cary; William P., Raleigh; Roderick P., Pittsboro; Lisa T., Apex

SNOW WHITE AND THE HUNTSMAN Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Michelle D., Raleigh; Marla G., Durham; Jane H., Oxford; Linda H., Fuquay Varina; Faye L., Micro; Bonita M., Raleigh; Rykeil N., Carrboro; Tilly R., Durham; Brigitte S., Louisburg; Felice S., Garner; Corissa Y., Franklinton

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA Special Advance Screening 9/22

All 40 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive four (4) passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION Movie Passes

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET @ DPAC 12/4

Blair I., Raleigh; Vivian M., Raleigh; Dennis P., Chapel Hill

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. NEW YORK GIANTS @ Bank of America Stadium, 9/20

Veronica M., Durham

CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS @ Bank of America Stadium, 9/16

Lewis H., Clayton

$25 TARGET Gift Card

Samira A., Durham; Katherine B., Cary; Nancy H., Apex; Judy K., Knightdale; Betty K., Raleigh; Leon P., Cary; Donna T., Raleigh; Doretta W., Durham; Lillian W., Cary; Bill W., Wake Forest

BATTLESHIP Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Diana C., Clayton; Robert C., Garner; Malia C., Raleigh; Elizabeth C., Cary; George G., Raleigh; Patti H., Garner; Curt H., Clayton; Bruce J., Raleigh; Tammy L., Clayton; Sau-chor L., Durham; Jon P., Garner; Pat S., Morrisville

DENNIS MILLER @ DPAC 9/8

Mildred K., Raleigh; Ray R., Raleigh; Jeffrey S., Rolesville; Dean S., Cary; Todd W., Durham

THE WORDS Special Advance Screening 9/6

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

BIRTHDAY PARTY @ MARBLES KIDS MUSEUM

MaryAnne D., Raleigh; Mary J., Raleigh; Bethany L., Raleigh

DEAD CAN DANCE @ DPAC 9/1

Pat D., Raleigh; Lily H., Durham; Craig R., Cary; Martha R., Cary; Lori S., Cary; Beverly S., Raleigh

CREED @ DPAC 9/5

Darlene B., Raleigh; Ed F., Cary; Leisa N., Raleigh; Michael T., Stem

BRIGADOON by Burning Coal Theatre Company, 9/6-23

David B., Raleigh; Hugh D., Raleigh; Howard F., Cary; Linda L., Wake Forest; Erika N., Raleigh; Jon P., Garner; Katherine Q., Raleigh; Karen R., Apex; Karen S., Cary; Brian S., Raleigh; Gloria S., Garner; Susan S., Cary; Brian Z., Raleigh

JAWS Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Daphany B., Apex; Marilyn C., Raleigh; Tim C., Raleigh; Mary C., Hillsborough; Chris D., Cary; James G., Chapel Hill; Tim M., Durham; Wes R., Cary; Felicia R., Wilson; Donald V., Raleigh; Joe W., Knightdale; Allison W., Garner

Dr. Seuss' THE LORAX Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Rachel A., Louisburg; James B., Clayton; Carlesse C., Raleigh; Debbie C., Cary; Richard C., Fuquay Varina; Charles F., Cary; Harvey G., Clayton; Laura J., Wake Forest; Wendy K., Cary; Sean M., Raleigh; Wayne O., Raleigh; Jeannie P., Sims

MEAT LOAF @ DPAC 8/19

Ron D., Cary; Jimmy H., Cary; Sondra I., Cary; John P., Fuquay Varina; Teresa T., Cary; Mike Z., Raleigh

GEORGE JONES @ DPAC 8/18

Alex B., Raleigh; Mattew K., Sanford; Roderick P., Pittsboro; Lawrence S., Durham; Elaine W., Garner

CIRQUE DU SOLIEL + $100 buku GIFT CARD @ PNC ARENA, 8/15

Jeanne O., Wake Forest

KATHY GRIFFIN @ DPAC 8/10

Mary Jo H., Cary; Kerry H., Holly Springs; Susan L., Chapel Hill; Lucille M., Durham; John P., Raleigh; Leah Z., Cary

TED NUGENT @ DPAC 8/9

Lizzie B., Durham; Michael D., Chapel Hill; Jacqueline K., Cary; Kathy M., Raleigh; John Z., Cary

CHICAGO The Musical @ DPAC 8/5

Susan C., Raleigh; Jamie G., Raleigh; Darleen P., Raleigh; Camille S., Durham

CHICAGO and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS @ Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at Walnut Creek 8/5

John A., Raleigh; Robert B., Pinehurst; Jan G., Durham; Jane G., Apex; Janet L., Raleigh; Mary Beth M., Carrboro; Pearl M., Apex; Earlene P., Apex; Elaine R., Raleigh; Jane S., Wake Forest; Carter T., Raleigh; Tiffany V., Apex; Sandy W., Wake Forest; Tim W., Raleigh

THE BOURNE LEGACY Special Advance Screening 8/8

All 100 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

AMERICAN REUNION Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Arthur B., Raleigh; Mike B., Apex; Megan B., Knightdale; Darren E., Fuquay Varina; Robert F., Raleigh; Allen H., New Bern; Dianna K., Clayton; David M., New Bern; Mike M., Cary; Dorothy M., Raleigh; Chris P., Fuquay Varina; Erica S., Chapel Hill; Martin S., Durham; Peter T., Cary

YES with Procol Harum @ Raleigh Amphitheater 7/25

Bob F., Apex; Anthony L., Raleigh; Liz L., Clayton; Ken M., Durham; Maria T., Raleigh

JERSEY BOYS @ DPAC 10/30

Shirley K., Cary

CHICAGO The Musical @ DPAC 7/31

Katherine A., Fuquay Varina; Catherine L., Cary; Susan P., Four Oaks; Melanie R. Raleigh

AMERICAN GIRL: MCKENNA SHOOTS FOR THE STARS Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Yannick A., Apex; Linda B., Raleigh; Chris C., Raleigh; Carlesse C., Sims; Marty C., Cary; John D., Fuquay Varina; Lisa D., Apex; Shirley E., Morehead City; Catherine G., Apex; Jennifer G., Raleigh; Barbara N., Sami S., Durham; Wake Forest; Zion T., Durham; Maria T., Cary; Elizabeth W., Rocky Mount

WET'N WILD EMERALD POINTE Family 4-Packs

Deborah A., Durham; Kirsten B., Durham; Karen B., Apex; Janet B., Raleigh; Jackie D., Youngsville; Sharon E., Clayton; Jackie F., Raleigh; Ginny G., Raleigh; Sandra H., Cary; Pam L., Willow Spring; Alan O., Wake Forest; Dianne R., Knightdale; Sharon S., Garner; Susan W., Chapel Hill; John Z., Cary

FESTIVAL FOR THE ENO - 7/4,7-8

Shannon A., Wake Forest; Alyssa C., Durham; Elizabeth C., Cary; Barbara D., Chapel Hill; Kemnesia D., Durham; Laura E., Durham; Beth G., Raleigh; Betty K., Raleigh; Rollie M., Raleigh; Doris S., Wake Forest; Douglas S., Henderson; Mary T., Durham

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN IMAX 3D Advance Screening 7/2

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

JOHN CARTER Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Suzanne B., Lillington; TJ C., Morrisville; Mary C., Hillsborough; Annabelle F., Clinton; Nathan M., Raleigh; Michael R., Cary; Aaron S., Garner; Chris T., Raleigh; Julio V., Raleigh; Zenus W., Carrboro

$50 DICK'S SPORTING GOODS GIFT CARD - One winner each week through 7/22!

6/19: Barbara D., Chapel Hill; 6/26: Beverly S., Raleigh; 7/3: Caroline T., Clayton; 7/10: Peter P., Hillsborough; 7/17: Beth P., Raleigh; 7/23: Nick N., Sanford

VINCE GILL @ DPAC 6/24

Carol B., Raleigh; Carl B., Raleigh; Kimberly C., Cary; Nancy H., Fuquay Varina; Maureen M., Apex; Barbara M., Raleigh; Sarah P., Morrisville; Jill P., Cary

BRAVE 3D Advance Screening 6/21

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

LAFF MOBB @ Carolina Theatre, 6/15

Kisha B., Wake Forest; Wilbert B., Pittsboro; Jim K., Morrisville; Willie P., Wake Forest; Ashley R., Durham; Lawrence S., Durham; Alexis T., Pittsboro; William T., Youngsville

PHINEAS & FERB: THE PERRY FILES Disney 2-Disc DVD

Douglas B., Fuquay-Varina; Malia C., Raleigh; Thomas G., Henderson; Brook H., Apex; Corey H., Chapel Hill; Curt H., Clayton; Tammy L., Clayton; Janice S., Garner; Melany S., Fuquay Varina; Tyler Y., Holly Springs

SAFE HOUSE Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Amy C., Raleigh; Ernest C., Raleigh; Eric H., Cary; Kahee K., Raleigh; Celeste L., Raleigh; George L., Raleigh; Kristy M., Cary; Wendi M., Youngsville; Ron O., Raleigh; Shelia P., Durham; Branson S., Knightdale; Howard W., Raleigh; Kathy Y., Raleigh; Brian Z., Raleigh

$50 GAS CARD - Two winners each week through 7/17!

5/14: Jay P., Raleigh; Nicholas T., Durham; 5/22: Efrain B., Apex; Tim Z., Durham; 5/29: Beth M., Wake Forest; Charles T., Cary; 6/5: Sherwood H., Wake Forest; Rebecca R., Goldsboro; 6/12: Jane B., Chapel Hill; Mark R., Winterville; 6/19: Kenneth M., Wake Forest; Christina R., Raleigh; 6/26: James L., Morrisville; Carrie S., New Bern; 7/3: Mike B., Raleigh; Tony J., Knightdale; 7:10: Lorne L., Garner; Sharon M., Clayton; 7:17: Conrad B., Raleigh; Mary T., Durham

LADY ANTEBELLUM @ Walnut Creek, 6/8

Steven B., Raleigh; Chris C., Cary; Paula E., Wilson; Bernadette G., Apex; Chris M., Cary; Cecilia P., Apex; Chuck S., Wake Forest; Alexis T., Pittsboro; Emily T., Cary; Jackie W., Holly Springs

ANITA BAKER @ DPAC 6/17

Haywood R., Raleigh; Nathaniel S., Clayton; David S., Apex; William V., Durham

THE GREY Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Terri B., Raleigh; Stephen B., Cary; Cronin B., Raleigh; Lisa C., Apex; Lou Ann G., Raleigh; Molly H., Smithfield; Jerry H., Garner; Donna K., Raleigh; George L., Raleigh; Michael M., Cary; David N., Cary; Willie P., Wake Forest; Pat S., Cary; April W., Apex

4-WEEK EXTENSION TO CURRENT N&O SUBSCRIPTION

Edgar B., Raleigh; Nancy F., Selma; Heather F., Raleigh; Kelly G., Raleigh; Clara G., Raleigh; Melissa M., Clayton; Greg N., Cary; Roderick P., Pittsboro; MaryAnn P., Raleigh; Jennifer U., Raleigh

WEST SIDE STORY @ DPAC 6/5

Nancy A., Raleigh; Manuel C., Clayton; Sarah I., Clayton; Dennis S., Raleigh

MADAGASCAR 3: EUROPE'S MOST WANTED 3D Advance Screening 6/2

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will soon receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

SESAME STREET LIVE Family 4-Packs @ PNC Arena, 6/1-6/3

Ann B., Garner; April B., Durham; Susan B., Raleigh; Delores C., Cary; Ralphette E., Raleigh; Greta G., Morrisville; Jeanie G., Raleigh; Lisa H., Raleigh; Kathy H., Raleigh; Thomas H., Sanford; Tammera H., Cary; Shashikant K., Raleigh; Nykoll L., Holly Springs; Mumtaz R., Durham

NORTH CAROLINA SYMPHONY SUMMERFEST 2012 @ Cary Booth Ampitheater, 5/26

June B., Raleigh; Dianne H., Zebulon

MEN IN BLACK 3 Advance Screening Wed. 5/23

All 40 winners have just been notified by email that they will soon receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

N&O E-EDITION 1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

Chris A., Raleigh; Richard C., Cary; Jan H., Raleigh; Stan L., Apex; Betty P., Raleigh; Adriena R., Willow Spring; Scott S., Cary; Adrienne S., Apex; Lisa T., Raleigh; Bonnie W., Raleigh

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL DRALION @ PNC Arena 8/15

Vickie A., Raleigh; Rosemary B., Durham; Nancy D., Cary; Ramesh F., Garner; Jane H., Cary; Desiree H., Cary; Ratna J., Chapel Hill; Sue J., Angier; Yuh Lang L., Cary; Pam L., Willow Spring; Julia O., Apex; Marianne W., Raleigh

NORTH CAROLINA SYMPHONY: SIMPLY SINATRA @ Meymandi Concert Hall, Fri. 5/18

John M., Chapel Hill; Bonnie T., Cary; Tyler W., Apex

THE FRESH BEAT BAND @ Raleigh Amphitheater 9/29

Dara C., Apex; Frank H., Sanford; Dave H., Raleigh; David S., Cary

IL VOLO @ Raleigh Amphitheater 9/11

Andrea F., Angier; Jill G., Cary; LauraLee G., Cary; Kim K., Cary; Sue R., Cary

CONTRABAND Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

David B., Raleigh; Joe D., Raleigh; Annie G., Lillington; Carroll G., Morrisville; David L., Cary; Gina M., Garner; Steve M., Raleigh; Angela R., Roxboro; Martha R., Cary; Mike S., Raleigh

AMBASSADOR THEATER Movie Tickets

All 50 winners have been notified by email that they will be receiving their tickets by mail. Congratulations and thanks to everyone who entered!

$25 CVS Gift Card

Allison A., Raleigh; Delores N., Wilson; Jim P., Raleigh; Andy R., Durham; Steve W., Raleigh

Marvel's AVENGERS 3D Advance Screening Tue. 5/1

All 75 winners have just been notified by email that they will soon receive passes by mail. Thank you to all who entered!

WAR HORSE Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Kristina B., Fuquay Varina; Peggy C., Durham; Norma D., Raleigh; Pam G., Raleigh; Darcy K., Wake Forest; Stan L., Apex; Morgan P., Holly Springs; Aditi R., Raleigh; David S., Raleigh; Adam S., Chapel Hill

ELVIS COSTELLO @ DPAC 4/29

Charles C., Raleigh; Richard D., Raleigh; Pat G., Raleigh; Mary Ann S., Cary; Steve S., Chapel Hill

Girls Night Out! 4 Tickets to NC THEATRE'S STEEL MAGNOLIAS + $100 NATTY GREENE'S Gift Card

Robin B., Raleigh

NORTH CAROLINA MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCES 1-year Family Membership

Paul H., Raleigh; Sandra H., Wilson; Carolyn L., Raleigh; Thuy-Ai N., Durham; Scott P., Moncure

COLE BROS. CIRCUS OF THE STARS @ NC State Fairgrounds, 4/20-22

Kathleen B., Raleigh; Judi B., Apex; Clark B., Raleigh; Keith B., Cary; Stuart E., Raleigh; Connie G., Wendell; Jennifer G., Apex; David G., Raleigh; Peter H., Raleigh; Jean H., Durham; Leonard K., Cary; Rachel K., Clayton; Christine L., Garner; Mary L., Raleigh; Wanda L., Apex; Sara M., Holly Springs; Alexis M., Knightdale; Danielle M., Raleigh; Shelia P., Durham' Manish S., Cary; Colleen S., Cary; Gregory T., Greenville; Sabrina W., Clayton; Carol Z., Apex

NORTH CAROLINA SYMPHONY: MUSIC MAN @ Meymandi Concert Hall, Sun. 4/15

Caroline L., Apex; Alma R., Raleigh; Ronnie R., Raleigh; Nicolette T., Raleigh

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL @ DPAC 4/17

Kay D., Durham; Tom L., Durham; Brij N., Raleigh; Stephanie Y., Holly Springs

LEWIS BLACK @ DPAC 4/13

Donald H., Durham; Mark I., Benson; Stacy P., Holly Springs; Fred Y., Cary

WORLD BEER FESTIVAL at Moore Square, Downtown Raleigh, 4/14

Kim C., Benson; Christine K., Garner; Lin R., Wake Forest; Tammie S., Cary; Kristen T., Durham

HOP Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Kim A., Cary; Doris C., Fuquay-Varina; Richard C., Clayton; Scott G., Cary; Eric H., Cary; Erika H., Chapel Hill; William H., Raleigh; Helen K., Raleigh; Brad L., Holly Springs; Grace M., Pine Knoll Shores; David M., Wake Forest; Wendy M., Apex; Rob P., Raleigh; Emy S., Fuquay Varina; Dante V., Raleigh

$25 KROGER Gift Card

Bob B., Raleigh; Suzanne B., Raleigh; Joanne C., Clayton; Cher F., Durham; Andy G., Wake Forest; Meredith M., Chapel Hill; Evelyn S., Holly Springs; Beth T., Fuquay Varina; Beryl V., Durham; Braska W., Knightdale

LORETTA LYNN @ DPAC 4/7

Mean L., Raleigh; Nancy M., Apex; Hazel M., Durham; Mark S., Garner; Mary V., Apex

TINKER TAILOR SOLDIER SPY Blu-Ray™ + DVD Combo Pack

Martha A., Holly Springs; Barney C., Hillsborough; Eric C., Cary; John D., Raleigh; Beth G., Raleigh; Michael G., Holly Springs; Margo H., Wake Forest; Carol K., Louisburg; Susan L., Raleigh; Troy L., Pittsboro; Maureen M., Apex; Earlene P., Apex; Joe R., Durham; Roxanne S., Wake Forest; John W., Selma

NORTH CAROLINA OPERA: Il Trovatore

Nicole K., Raleigh; Terri N., Knightdale; Lawrence K., Pittsboro

APASSIONATA: The Beginning @ PNC Arena 6/15

Michael A., Raleigh; Glen A., Raleigh; Elizabeth W., Cary

Related content

ZONE Subscriber Rewards

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos