January 3, 2017 3:29 PM

Win this "Big Game Day" Prize Package!

Includes a 50" Samsung 4K ULTRA HD SMART LED TV + $100 Visa Gift Card.

Win this extraordinary prize package, just in time for the "Big Game"!

The "Big Game Day" Prize Package includes:

  • A 50" Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

  • Enjoy 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) content that delivers greater clarity with Micro Dimming Pro and a fuller spectrum of color with Wide Color Enhancer. Access your favorite content quicker and easier with the new Samsung Smart TV platform powered by a Quad-Core Processor.

  • A $100 VISA Gift Card

One (1) lucky winner will be chosen at random and will be able to come and pick up the prize package on 2/1/16 here at The N&O in Downtown Raleigh.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! One (1) lucky ZONE winner will each receive the prize package above. Deadline to enter is 1/31/17. Winners will be notified by email on 2/1/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

