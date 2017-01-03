Win this extraordinary prize package, just in time for the "Big Game"!
The "Big Game Day" Prize Package includes:
A 50" Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Enjoy 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR) content that delivers greater clarity with Micro Dimming Pro and a fuller spectrum of color with Wide Color Enhancer. Access your favorite content quicker and easier with the new Samsung Smart TV platform powered by a Quad-Core Processor.
A $100 VISA Gift Card
One (1) lucky winner will be chosen at random and will be able to come and pick up the prize package on 2/1/16 here at The N&O in Downtown Raleigh.
INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! One (1) lucky ZONE winner will each receive the prize package above. Deadline to enter is 1/31/17. Winners will be notified by email on 2/1/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
Comments