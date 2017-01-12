Attractions & Entertainment

January 12, 2017 12:25 PM

Valentines Day Giveaway!

Enter to Win Reservations and a $200 Gift Card to the Angus Barn!

Valentines Day Giveaway: Enter to Win Reservations for 2 on 2/12/17 at 7pm and a $200 Gift Card to the Angus Barn!

 

One (1) lucky winner will be drawn at random.

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! One (1) lucky ZONE winner will receive a $200 Angus Barn Gift Card and a reservation for 2 at the Angus Barn on 2/12/17 at 7pm . Deadline to enter is 2/6/17. Winner will be notified by email on or around 2/7/17 and must come to the N&O to pick up their gift card and reservation info. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
 

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

