Win Tickets to Art Installation: Katena by Architects of Air at ARTSPLOSURE 2017!

Enter to Win a 4-pack of admission tickets to the art installation at Artsplosure: Katena by Architects of Air!
To see a video of the installation, go here: Katena by Architects of Air
Architects of Air build ‘luminaria’ – monumental inflatable structures designed to generate a sense of wonder at the beauty of light and colour. From, Hong Kong to Honolulu, Taipei to Tel Aviv, Sydney to Singapore, the monumental walk-in sculptures of Architects of Air have enchanted audiences around the world. Since 1992, over 3 million visitors in 41 countries across 5 continents have immersed themselves in the spectacular, luminous world of Architects of Air. Built in 2016, Katena takes its name from the catenary curve - the shape of a chain suspended between 2 points. Gaudi used suspended chains when he designed the Sagrada Familia. The catenary has a visual sympathy with pneumatic forms and in Katena. Entering the airlock provides the first encounter with the catenary as the airlock windows are in the form of the inverted catenary. Proceeding then to the first of the 3 dodecahedral domes the catenary makes its appearance as a motif generated by displaced seams. Catenary curves may be found elsewhere in the structure – altogether there are more than 100. The Main Dome of Katena is said to resemble a pineapple and has been likened to a Hindu temple from the inside. Its construction was particularly intricate with a fine mesh of riveted and sewn reinforcement defining the shape and over 200 colour spots swirling upward to a green finial.
The installation will be open during daylight hours during Artsplosure.
This drawing is brought to you by Artsplosure and its sponsors. This FREE event is one of the Southeast’s premier arts festivals. For more information visit Raleighartsfestival.com
Artsplosure - The Raleigh Arts Festival
May 19 - 21, 2017, Downtown Raleigh.
Artsplosure – The Raleigh Arts Festival attracts more than 80,000 people to downtown Raleigh during the third weekend of May each year. Celebrating fine visual art and live music since 1980, this year’s festival continues the tradition of presenting high quality and accessible visual art and live music for free in the heart of the capital city.
INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Three (3) lucky ZONE winners will each receive a 4-pack of admission tickets to the art installation: Katena by Architects of Air at Artsplosure. Deadline to enter is 5/11/17. Winners will be notified by email on 5/12/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
Comments