Win Passes to xXx Return of Xander Cage!

2:03 Highlights: Seventy-First at Overhills boys basketball Pause

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

1:10 Snow possible in Triangle forecast for Friday and Saturday

3:16 UNC's Berry finishes with 31 in win over Clemson

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:04 Rolesville police officer on leave after slamming female student to floor

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

3:13 NC state senator pushed for natural gas fund, then sought money from it

1:49 Sights and sounds from a 2016 snow day in Raleigh