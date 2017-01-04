Movies

January 4, 2017 4:55 PM

Win Passes to xXx Return of Xander Cage!

Rated PG | In Theaters JANUARY 20

Special Advance Screening

xXx RETURN OF XANDER CAGE

Wednesday, January 18 at 7:00pm at Regal Crossroads.

IN THEATERS JANUARY 20.

Rated PG-13 for extended sequences of gunplay and violent action, and for sexual material and language

To view trailer, click HERE.

 

Synopsis:   The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

 

 

50 subscribers will be chosen at random and have their names held on an RSVP list at the Theater to admit-two. Winners will be notified via email on 1/13/17.

 

Advance Screening passes do not guarantee admission to the screening. Seats are not guaranteed and are limited to theater capacity. Admission is first come, first serve; pass holders are strongly advised to arrive at least 90 minutes early. Allied Integrated Marketing and The N&O and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit! Deadline to enter is 1/12/17. Winners will be notified via email on 1/13/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to win. Employees of the News & Observer, all promotional partners and their agencies are ineligible. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

