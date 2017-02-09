Movies

February 9, 2017 11:27 AM

Win a Digital HD Download of DOCTOR STRANGE!

Available on Digital HD on February 14th and on Blu-ray™ February 28th!

DOCTOR STRANGE

SYNOPSIS:

From Marvel comes Doctor Strange, the story of world-famous neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange, whose life changes forever after a horrific car accident robs him of the use of his hands. When traditional medicine fails him, he is forced to look for healing, and hope, in an unlikely place – a mysterious enclave known as Kamar-Taj. He quickly learns that this is not just a center for healing but also the front line of a battle against unseen dark forces bent on destroying our reality. Before long Strange – armed with newly acquired magical powers ­– is forced to choose whether to return to his old life or leave it all behind to defend the world as the most powerful sorcerer in existence.  

 

Rated PG-13.

Available on Digital HD on February 14th and on Blu-ray™ February 28th!

 

10 subscribers will be chosen at random and will each receive one (1) Digital HD Download code via mail.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit! Deadline to enter is 3/5/17. Winners will be notified via email on 3/6/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to win. Employees of the News & Observer, all promotional partners and their agencies are ineligible. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

Related content

Movies

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Neighbors opposed Publix development in northern Durham

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos