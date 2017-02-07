Movies

February 7, 2017 4:38 PM

Win Passes to A United Kingdom!

Rated PG-13 | In Theaters February 24

Special Advance Screening

A UNITED KINGDOM

Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00pm at Regal North Hills.

IN THEATERS FEBRUARY 24.

Rated R.

To view trailer, click HERE.

 

Synopsis:  A UNITED KINGDOM is the true story of the forbidden love of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white woman from London, which caused an international uproar when they decided to marry in the late 1940s just as apartheid was being introduced into South Africa.  It was a decision that altered the course of African history.

 

 

50 subscribers will be chosen at random and will be emailed one (1) "admit-two" codes. Winners will be notified via email on 2/16/17.

 

Advance Screening passes do not guarantee admission to the screening. Seats are not guaranteed and are limited to theater capacity. Admission is first come, first serve; pass holders are strongly advised to arrive at least 90 minutes early. Allied Integrated Marketing and The N&O and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit! Deadline to enter is 2/15/17. Winners will be notified via email on 2/16/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to win. Employees of the News & Observer, all promotional partners and their agencies are ineligible. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

