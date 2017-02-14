Movies

February 14, 2017 4:14 PM

Win Passes to LIFE!

Rated R | In theaters March 24

Special Advance Screening

LIFE

Monday, March 20 at 7:00pm at Mission Valley.

IN THEATERS MARCH 24.

Rated R.

To view trailer, click HERE.

 

Synopsis:    Life is a terrifying sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth.

 

 

50 subscribers will be chosen at random and mailed one "admit-two" pass via email. Winners will be notified via email on 3/16/17.

 

Advance Screening passes do not guarantee admission to the screening. Seats are not guaranteed and are limited to theater capacity. Admission is first come, first serve; pass holders are strongly advised to arrive at least 90 minutes early. Allied Integrated Marketing and The N&O and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit! Deadline to enter is 3/15/17. Winners will be notified via email on 3/16/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to win. Employees of the News & Observer, all promotional partners and their agencies are ineligible. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

