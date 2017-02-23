Movies

February 23, 2017 2:11 PM

Win Passes to SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE!

Special Advance Screening

SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE

Saturday, April 1 at 11:00am at AMC Southpoint.

To view trailer, click HERE.

 

Synopsis:   In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does.  Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history! .

 

 

12 subscribers will be chosen at random and mailed one "admit-four" pass via email. Winners will be notified via email on 3/27/17.

 

Advance Screening passes do not guarantee admission to the screening. Seats are not guaranteed and are limited to theater capacity. Admission is first come, first serve; pass holders are strongly advised to arrive at least 90 minutes early. Allied Integrated Marketing and The N&O and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit! Deadline to enter is 3/26/17. Winners will be notified via email on 3/27/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to win. Employees of the News & Observer, all promotional partners and their agencies are ineligible. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

