Win a Digital HD Download of MOANA!

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal Pause

2:22 McKissick angry about Senate confirmation meeting

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC

0:56 McMaster: 'In the Army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man'

0:30 Artist Mike Phillips Jr. can change the color of your shoes

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:48 Senator Hise angry that Hall refuses to show up for confirmation

1:01 Confederate Memorial Day Service at Oakwood Cemetery

1:16 Trump claims Obama might have won North Carolina in 2008 because of voter fraud