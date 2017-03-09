Win Passes to THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS!

Special Advance Screening
THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS
Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00pm at Regal North Hills.
IN THEATERS APRIL 14.
Rated PG-13.
To view trailer, click HERE.
Synopsis: On the heels of 2015’s Furious 7, one of the fastest movies to reach $1 billion worldwide in box-office history and the sixth-biggest global title of all time, comes the newest chapter in one of the most popular and enduring motion-picture serials of all time: THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS. Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family. For THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar® winner Helen Mirren. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell and Diesel.
50 subscribers will be chosen at random and one "admit-two" pass emailed to them. Winners will be notified via email on 4/7/17.
Advance Screening passes do not guarantee admission to the screening. Seats are not guaranteed and are limited to theater capacity. Admission is first come, first serve; pass holders are strongly advised to arrive at least 90 minutes early. Allied Integrated Marketing and The N&O and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize.
INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit! Deadline to enter is 4/6/17. Winners will be notified via email on 4/7/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to win. Employees of the News & Observer, all promotional partners and their agencies are ineligible. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
