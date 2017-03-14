Win Passes to UNFORGETTABLE!

Special Advance Screening
UNFORGETTABLE
Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30pm at Regal North Hills.
IN THEATERS APRIL 21.
Rated R for sexual content, violence, some language, and brief partial nudity.
To view trailer, click HERE.
Synopsis: Tessa Connover (Katherine Heigl) is barely coping with the end of her marriage when her ex-husband, David (Geoff Stults), becomes happily engaged to Julia Banks (Rosario Dawson)—not only bringing Julia into the home they once shared but also into the life of their daughter, Lilly (Isabella Rice). Trying to settle into her new role as a wife and a stepmother, Julia believes she has finally met the man of her dreams, the man who can help her put her own troubled past behind her. But Tessa’s jealousy soon takes a pathological turn until she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s dream into her ultimate nightmare. CAST: Katherine Heigl, Rosario Dawson, Geoff Stults, Cheryl Ladd, Sara Burns, Whitney Cummings, Simon Kassianides, Isabella Rice, Robert Ray Wisdom.
50 subscribers will be chosen at random and one "admit-two" pass emailed to them. Winners will be notified via email on 4/14/17.
Advance Screening passes do not guarantee admission to the screening. Seats are not guaranteed and are limited to theater capacity. Admission is first come, first serve; pass holders are strongly advised to arrive at least 90 minutes early. Allied Integrated Marketing and The N&O and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize.
INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit! Deadline to enter is 4/13/17. Winners will be notified via email on 4/14/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to win. Employees of the News & Observer, all promotional partners and their agencies are ineligible. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
Comments