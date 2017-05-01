Win Passes to WONDER WOMAN!

Special Advance Screening
WONDER WOMAN
Tuesday, May 30 at 7:30pm
IN THEATERS JUNE 2.
Rated PG-13.
To view trailer, click HERE.
Synopsis: Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.
25 subscribers will be chosen at random and will receive one (1) admit-two pass via email. Winners will be notified via email on 5/17/17.
Advance Screening passes do not guarantee admission to the screening. Seats are not guaranteed and are limited to theater capacity. Admission is first come, first serve; pass holders are strongly advised to arrive at least 90 minutes early. Allied Integrated Marketing and The N&O and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize.
INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit! Deadline to enter is 5/16/17. Winners will be notified via email on 5/17/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to win. Employees of the News & Observer, all promotional partners and their agencies are ineligible. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
Comments