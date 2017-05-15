Movies

May 15, 2017 12:00 AM

Win Passes To BAYWATCH!

Special Advance Screening

BAYWATCH

Monday, May 22 at 7:00pm at Regal North Hills.

IN THEATERS MAY 25.

Rated R.

To view trailer, click HERE.

Synopsis:  BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

 

 

50 subscribers will be chosen at random and will receive one (1) admit-two pass via email. Winners will be notified via email on 5/16/17.

Advance Screening passes do not guarantee admission to the screening. Seats are not guaranteed and are limited to theater capacity. Admission is first come, first serve; pass holders are strongly advised to arrive at least 90 minutes early. Allied Integrated Marketing and The N&O and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit! Deadline to enter is 5/15/17. Winners will be notified via email on 5/16/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to win. Employees of the News & Observer, all promotional partners and their agencies are ineligible. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

