June 13, 2017 2:38 PM

Win Passes to THE BEGUILED!

Special Advance Screening

THE BEGUILED

Monday, June 26 at 7:30pm at Regal North Hills.

IN THEATERS JUNE 30.

Rated R.

Synopsis:  World-premiering at the 2017 Cannes International Film Festival. “The Beguiled” is an atmospheric thriller from acclaimed writer/director Sofia Coppola. The story unfolds during the Civil War, at a Southern girls’ boarding school. Its sheltered young women take in an injured enemy soldier. As they provide refuge and tend to his wounds, the house is taken over with sexual tension and dangerous rivalries, and taboos are broken in an unexpected turn of events

 

 

50 subscribers will be chosen at random and will have their name held on an RSVP list to admit-two at the theater. Winners will be notified via email on 6/22/17.

Advance Screening passes do not guarantee admission to the screening. Seats are not guaranteed and are limited to theater capacity. Admission is first come, first serve; pass holders are strongly advised to arrive at least 90 minutes early. Allied Integrated Marketing and The N&O and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit! Deadline to enter is 6/21/17. Winners will be notified via email on 6/22/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to win. Employees of the News & Observer, all promotional partners and their agencies are ineligible. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

