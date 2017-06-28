Movies

June 28, 2017 9:29 AM

Win a Family 5-pack of MOVIE TICKETS!

Passes valid at these Raleigh-owned and operated Ambassador Theatres through 7/31/17.

RIALTO 1620 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27608

MISSION VALLEY 2109-124 Avent Ferry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27606

SIX FORKS STATION 9500 Forum Drive, Raleigh, NC 27615

THE LUMINA 620 Market St., Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Vouchers expire 7/31/17 and are not valid for the first two (2) weeks after movie start date.

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit and cross your fingers! Deadline to enter is 7/4/17. Two (2) winners will be notified via email on or about 7/5/17 and receive their passes by mail. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to win. Employees of the News & Observer, all promotional partners and their agencies are ineligible. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

