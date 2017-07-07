Movies

July 07, 2017 11:49 AM

Win Passes to ANNABELLE: CREATION!

Special Advance Screening

ANNABELLE: CREATION

Tuesday, August 8 at 7:30pm at Regal North Hills.

IN THEATERS AUGUST 11.

Rated R for horror violence and terror.

To view trailer, click HERE.

Synopsis:  Supernatural Thriller. She’s back! In “Annabelle: Creation,” several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

 

 

25 subscribers will be chosen at random and will receive one (1) admit-two pass. Winners will be notified via email on 8/9/17.

Advance Screening passes do not guarantee admission to the screening. Seats are not guaranteed and are limited to theater capacity. Admission is first come, first serve; pass holders are strongly advised to arrive at least 90 minutes early. Allied Integrated Marketing and The N&O and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit! Deadline to enter is 8/8/17. Winners will be notified via email on 8/9/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older to win. Employees of the News & Observer, all promotional partners and their agencies are ineligible. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

