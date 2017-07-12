Movies

July 12, 2017 3:47 PM

Win a Complete 8-Film Blu-Ray Collection of HARRY POTTER!

Enter to Win a complete 8-Disc Blu-Ray set of Harry Potter!

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! One (1) lucky ZONE winner will receive a Harry Potter 8-Disc Blu-ray set via mail. Deadline to enter is 8/13/17. Winners will be notified by email on 8/14/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

