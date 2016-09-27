Win Tickets for BRIAN REGAN at DPAC!

Win tickets to see BRIAN REGAN!
on Saturday, April 22, 2017, 8:00PM at DPAC
Great seats go on sale Friday at 10am at DPACnc.com, 919-680-2787, Ticket Center at DPAC or Ticketmaster.
“The Funniest Stand-up Alive” – Vanity Fair
“Your Favorite Comedian’s Favorite Comedian” – Entertainment Weekly
Comedian Brian Regan announces spring 2017 tour dates for his non-stop theater tour. The spring tour will visit 37 cities from January through May including a stop at DPAC on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Regan made history on September 26, 2015 with the live Comedy Central broadcast of Brian Regan: Live from Radio City Music Hall, the first-ever live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history. The special was critically-acclaimed with Vanity Fair calling Regan, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and is now available on CD, DVD or as an audio or video download.
“He is one of my favorite, favorite stand-up comedians.” - Jerry Seinfeld
“No comedian in the world says, 'Yeah, I want to follow Brian Regan.'" – Chris Rock
“Brian Regan is one of my favorite comedians ever. He is unbelievably funny.” – Jimmy Fallon
“Saw Brian Regan last night at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara. In a word (or three) Simply the Best!” – Dennis Miller
“You’re one of the rare guys that is universally respected by comics as being one of the most hilarious guys out there at stand-up.” – Joe Rogan
“Brian Regan is one of my favorite comics of all time, he’s just the best…an absolute master.” – Bill Burr
“Honestly, Brian Regan’s the best stand-up working today. Period.” – Patton Oswalt
“You’re the guy people look up to…Brian Regan’s the funniest guy…there’s Brian Regan and then there’s other people.” – Marc Maron
