January 23, 2017 3:52 PM

Win Tickets to SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER presented by North Carolina Theatre and Broadway Series South.

February 14-19, 2017 | Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

February 14 – 19, 2017

 

Tickets available now. Purchase online HERE, or by calling the box office at 919-831-6941 ext. 6944.

 

 

 

You should be dancing! SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is based on the 1977 film that became a cultural phenomenon and cemented the Bee Gees as disco-era icons with their electrifying score. This mega-musical hits the stage with breathtaking and dazzling choreography and the songs from the chart-topping soundtrack including “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep is Your Love,” “More Than a Woman,” and “You Should Be Dancing!” Catch the fever all over again!

 

Two (2) contest entries will be chosen at random and each winner will receive a pair of tickets to the Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 performance.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Two (2) lucky ZONE winners will each receive a pair of tickets (approx. $100/pair if purchased). Deadline to enter is 2/7/17. Winners will be notified by email on 2/8/17 and receive tickets via mail. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

