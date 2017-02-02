Win Tickets for MARTINA MCBRIDE!

MARTINA MCBRIDE
on Thursday, March 2, 2017, 7:30PM at DPAC
SEVEN TIME FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
CMT “NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY” MAGGIE ROSE AND POST MONROE JOIN MARTINA MCBRIDE’S “LOVE UNLEASHED TOUR” ALONG WITH SPECIAL GUEST LAUREN ALAINA
Maggie Rose and Post Monroe will join superstar Martina McBride on her Love Unleashed Tour in 2017, along with special guest Lauren Alaina. Alaina, Rose and Post Monroe were selected among CMT’s “Next Women of Country” roster, which will be making a stop at DPAC on March 2 for its third annual tour in partnership with Martina’s 2017 “Love Unleased” tour.
Hot on the heels of her latest studio album, RECKLESS, award-winning country superstar Martina McBride has extended her Love Unleashed Tour into 2017, partnering with CMT for the third annual “Next Women of Country” tour. Martina will be joined by special guest, Lauren Alaina for these new dates including a stop at DPAC on March 2, 2017.
"I am so happy to announce that we are adding a second run of dates to the Love Unleashed Tour. We have created an environment at the shows where fans can come together to share positive energy and a common love of music, and leave the concert feeling uplifted and stronger. We all know the power of music and positivity and I truly believe that what the fans experience on this tour will have a huge ripple effect in their lives, their communities, and the world at large,” says Martina.
"I have always been such a fan of Martina," shares Lauren. "She has had such an empowering career for all women aspiring to be entertainers. I have had the honor to meet her and she is so humble, kind and encouraging. I am so impressed by her. I could not be more excited about touring with her and showing the world what we ladies are made of.”
For the first time, Martina is partnering with CMT’s “Next Women of Country” franchise, which is a multi-platform initiative that supports and showcases the rising generation of female superstars. CMT’s “Next Women of Country” continues to grow with confident, fun and talented female singer/songwriters who are taking the country music world by storm.
Martina continues, “What makes the second leg of this tour even more special is that we are partnering with CMT in their movement to support women in country music. I have championed women in many ways through my music and charitable endeavors over the years and this movement really speaks to me. Not only is it a perfect fit for the Love Unleashed mission, it's a perfect fit for me and what I truly believe which is that when one of us succeeds it's a win for all of us, and when we, as women, support each other we are so much stronger.”
Much like the fall leg of the tour, Martina will offer VIP Experiences in select markets, which will include a meet & greet and Q&A session, exclusive autographed gift, premium tickets and more. More details available here: www.MartinaMcBride.com.
RECKLESS (Nash Icon Records) marks Martina’s 13 studio album featuring songs that are both a mix of classic country and a contemporary edge. Martina’s unparalleled vocals and depth are what keep fans ready for more.
For additional tour dates and ticketing information, please visit www.MartinaMcBride.com and keep up with Martina McBride on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
