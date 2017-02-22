Win a Pair of Tickets to Raleigh Little Theatre's WHEN SHE HAD WINGS!

WHEN SHE HAD WINGS
By Suzan Zeder
March 17 - April 2, 2017
Fairy Tale. A young girl dreams about taking flight in the makeshift airplane that she has built in her backyard. After a huge storm, she finds an elderly woman who looks and sounds like a bird, but who just might be Amelia Earhart. The mysterious lady has taken up residence in the cockpit. Using live sound and puppetry, this play reminds us that, with a little imagination, anything is possible.
Director: Patrick Torres
Tickets on sale now at raleighlittletheatre.org or call the Box Office at 919-821-3111.
Ticket prices (including taxes): $14 each for adults and $10 each for children 12 and under
14 winners will each receive a pair of tickets (2) to the opening Friday, Saturday or Sunday performance of their choice in RLT's Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre (general admission):
Friday, Mar. 17 - 7:30pm
Saturday, Mar. 18 - 1:00pm & 5:00pm
Sunday, Mar. 19 - 1:00pm & 5:00pm
INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, press submit and cross your fingers! Deadline to enter is 3/12/17. Winners will be selected at random and notified via email on or about 3/13/17 with instructions on how to claim tickets (All winners must contact box office with preferred time to receive tickets). Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
Comments