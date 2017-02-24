Win Tickets to Free Spirits Ensemble of Raleigh Symphony's NEW, NEWER, NEWEST: Music by American Composers!
Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 3PM
Carswell Recital Hall, Meredith College, Raleigh
This program will feature:
Fantasy Trio for violin, clarinet and piano by Richard Faith
Time Peices for clarinet and piano by Robert Muczynski
Lullaby for violin, cello, and piano by Adrienne Albert
Compositions of new music by Craig Hanemann and Daniel Poissant, as part of our DreamMakers project
To Purchase Tickets, visit: raleighsymphony.org.
Adults: $12 each
Students/Seniors: $10 each
Children under 12 are Free
10 contest entries will be chosen at random and each winner will receive a pair of tickets to be held at Will-Call at Carswell Recital Hall before the event.
Winners will be notified on Wednesday, March 8th.
*Please note day of notification before submitting entry.
INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Ten (10) lucky ZONE winners will each receive a pair of tickets. Deadline to enter is 3/7/17. Winners will be notified by email on 3/8/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
Comments