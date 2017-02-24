Music & Theater

February 24, 2017 3:27 PM

Win Tickets to Free Spirits Ensemble of Raleigh Symphony's NEW, NEWER, NEWEST: Music by American Composers!

Sunday, March 12, 2017 | Carswell Recital Hall, Meredith College

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 3PM

Carswell Recital Hall, Meredith College, Raleigh

 

 

This program will feature:

  • Fantasy Trio for violin, clarinet and piano by Richard Faith

  • Time Peices for clarinet and piano by Robert Muczynski

  • Lullaby for violin, cello, and piano by Adrienne Albert

  • Compositions of new music by Craig Hanemann and Daniel Poissant, as part of our DreamMakers project


 

  •  

To Purchase Tickets, visit: raleighsymphony.org.

Adults: $12 each

Students/Seniors: $10 each

Children under 12 are Free

 

10 contest entries will be chosen at random and each winner will receive a pair of tickets to be held at Will-Call at Carswell Recital Hall before the event.

Winners will be notified on Wednesday, March 8th.

*Please note day of notification before submitting entry.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Ten (10) lucky ZONE winners will each receive a pair of tickets. Deadline to enter is 3/7/17. Winners will be notified by email on 3/8/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

