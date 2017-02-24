Win Tickets to Free Spirits Ensemble of Raleigh Symphony's NEW, NEWER, NEWEST: Music by American Composers!

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC Pause

14:48 McCrory reflects on his term as North Carolina's governor

0:50 The White House says transgender policies best left to the states

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:45 Make-ahead fried chicken

1:08 NC Senate committee votes to subpoena cabinet appointee Larry Hall

3:15 Dallas Woodhouse calls on Gov. Cooper to find HB2 compromise