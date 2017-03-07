Win Tickets to Raleigh Symphony Orchestra's RISING STARS Concert, featuring talented young local soloists!
Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 3PM
Jones Auditorium, Meredith College, Raleigh
This program will Showcase the winners of Raleigh Symphony Orchestra's Annual Statewide Concerto Competition:
Florence Liu
South Iredell High School
Performing: Rachmanioff's Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18
Shinae Ra:
Berean Baptist Academy
Performing: Dvorak's Cello Concerto No. 1 in b minor
Also Featuring Tchaikovsky's Romeo & Juliet Overture
To Purchase Tickets, visit: raleighsymphony.org.
Adults: $25 each
Students/Seniors: $20 each
Children under 12 are Free
10 contest entries will be chosen at random and each winner will receive a pair of tickets to be held at Will-Call at Jones Auditorium before the event.
Winners will be notified on Tuesday, March 21st.
*Please note day of notification before submitting entry.
INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Ten (10) lucky ZONE winners will each receive a pair of tickets. Deadline to enter is 3/20/17. Winners will be notified by email on 3/21/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
Comments