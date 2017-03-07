Music & Theater

March 7, 2017 11:42 AM

Win Tickets to Raleigh Symphony Orchestra’s: RISING STARS!

Sunday, March 26, 2017 | Jones Auditorium, Meredith College

Win Tickets to Raleigh Symphony Orchestra's RISING STARS Concert, featuring talented young local soloists!

 

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 3PM

Jones Auditorium, Meredith College, Raleigh

 

 

This program will Showcase the winners of Raleigh Symphony Orchestra's Annual Statewide Concerto Competition:

Florence Liu

  • South Iredell High School

  • Performing: Rachmanioff's Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18

Shinae Ra:

  • Berean Baptist Academy

  • Performing: Dvorak's Cello Concerto No. 1 in b minor

Also Featuring Tchaikovsky's Romeo & Juliet Overture
 

 

To Purchase Tickets, visit: raleighsymphony.org.

Adults: $25 each

Students/Seniors: $20 each

Children under 12 are Free

 

10 contest entries will be chosen at random and each winner will receive a pair of tickets to be held at Will-Call at Jones Auditorium before the event.

Winners will be notified on Tuesday, March 21st.

*Please note day of notification before submitting entry.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Ten (10) lucky ZONE winners will each receive a pair of tickets. Deadline to enter is 3/20/17. Winners will be notified by email on 3/21/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

