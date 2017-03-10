Win Tickets for ALAN CUMMING at DPAC!

Win tickets to see ALAN CUMMING!
on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at DPAC
Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 12, 2016 at 10am at DPACnc.com, 919-680-2787, Ticket Center at DPAC or Ticketmaster.
The award-winning television and Broadway performer comes to DPAC with his acclaimed cabaret that The New York Times cheered “an emotional firestorm.”
Cumming is known for a range work from his Tony®-winning reimagining of the Emcee in Cabaret, his Emmy®-nominated role on TV’s The Good Wife to Shakespeare and the X-Men film franchise. Alan Cumming Sings Sappy debuted at New York City’s famed Café Carlyle and has since traveled through America, Canada and Australia. The cabaret is a collection of songs from the theater and pop world. With music direction by Emmy®-winner Lance Horne, also on piano, and Eleanor Norton on cello and Chris Jego on drums, Cumming offers an array of songs that have deep meaningful connection to his life. From Annie Lennox’s Why and Miley Cyrus’s The Climb, to The Ladies Who Lunch from Company and Rufus Wainwright’s Dinner at Eight, Cumming doesn’t just perform, he molds these songs into an intimate, unforgettable evening. This show is recommended for mature audiences.
3 entries will be selected at random and each winner will receive a pair of vouchers for tickets via mail. Winners will be notified on Thursday, 4/6/17.
*Please note day of show and notification date before submitting your entry.
INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Three (3) lucky ZONE winners will each receive a pair of tickets. Deadline to enter is 4/5/17. Winners will be notified by email on 4/6/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
Comments