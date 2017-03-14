Win Tickets to Raleigh Symphony Orchestra’s Free Spirits Ensemble Concert: CELEBRATING SPRING & THE FAMILY!
Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 3PM
Carswell Recital Hall, Meredith College, Raleigh
It's Spring! The Free Spirits Ensemble will celebrate the season with a program of music and stories that will delight all ages.
World Premiere of The Journey of Narga and Bear, a musical story of a young girl and her dog searching for an unknown treasure.
To Purchase Tickets, visit: raleighsymphony.org.
Adults: $12 each
Students/Seniors: $10 each
Children 5-11: $5 each
Children under 5 are Free
10 contest entries will be chosen at random and each winner will receive a pair of tickets to be held at Will-Call at Jones Auditorium before the event.
Winners will be notified on Tuesday, March 28th.
*Please note day of notification before submitting entry.
INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Ten (10) lucky ZONE winners will each receive a pair of tickets. Deadline to enter is 3/27/17. Winners will be notified by email on 3/28/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
