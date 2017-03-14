Music & Theater

March 14, 2017 10:41 AM

Win Tickets to Raleigh Symphony Orchestra’s Free Spirits Ensemble Concert: CELEBRATING SPRING & THE FAMILY!

Sunday, April 2, 2017 | Carswell Recital Hall, Meredith College

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 3PM

Carswell Recital Hall, Meredith College, Raleigh

 

 

It's Spring! The Free Spirits Ensemble will celebrate the season with a program of music and stories that will delight all ages.

World Premiere of The Journey of Narga and Bear, a musical story of a young girl and her dog searching for an unknown treasure.
 

 

To Purchase Tickets, visit: raleighsymphony.org.

Adults: $12 each

Students/Seniors: $10 each

Children 5-11: $5 each

Children under 5 are Free

 

10 contest entries will be chosen at random and each winner will receive a pair of tickets to be held at Will-Call at Jones Auditorium before the event.

Winners will be notified on Tuesday, March 28th.

*Please note day of notification before submitting entry.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Ten (10) lucky ZONE winners will each receive a pair of tickets. Deadline to enter is 3/27/17. Winners will be notified by email on 3/28/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

