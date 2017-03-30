Win Tickets to CHICAGO at DPAC!

Win tickets to see CHICAGO Starring NFL Legend Eddie George!
May 12-14, 2017 at DPAC
Great Seats On Sale Now at DPACnc.com, 919-680-2787, Ticket Center at DPAC or Ticketmaster.
KILLING IT WORLDWIDE, 20 YEARS ON BROADWAY
“‘Chicago still GLITTERS HYPNOTICALLY." -Ben Brantley, The New York Times
There’s never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, thousands of standing ovations and now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. It’s no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. And now it’s coming to your town! Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers!
Locally sponsored by Diamonds Direct!
4 entries will be selected at random and each winner will receive a pair of vouchers for tickets to the Friday, May 12 show via mail. Winners will be notified on Friday, 4/28/17.
*Please note day of show and notification date before submitting your entry.
INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Four (4) lucky ZONE winners will each receive a pair of tickets. Deadline to enter is 4/27/17. Winners will be notified by email on 4/28/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
Comments