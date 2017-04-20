Music & Theater

April 20, 2017 11:05 AM

Win Tickets to Raleigh Symphony Orchestra’s Concert: MUSIC & HER SILVER SOUND!

Win Tickets to Raleigh Symphony Orchestra’s Concert: MUSIC AND HER SILVER SOUND!

Raleigh Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 3PM

Jones Auditorium, Meredith College, Raleigh

Featuring Music to Shakespeare's Classics:

Nicolai's Merry Wives of Windsor Overature

Mendelssohn's Wedding March - Mid Summer

Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 2

Verdi's Othello Ballabile

Korngold's Much Ado About Nothing Suite

 

To Purchase Tickets, visit: raleighsymphony.org.

Adults: $25 each

Students/Seniors: $20 each

Children under 12 are Free

10 contest entries will be chosen at random and each winner will receive a pair of tickets to be held at Will-Call at Jones Auditorium before the event.

Winners will be notified on Thursday, May 4th.

*Please note day of notification before submitting entry.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Ten (10) lucky ZONE winners will each receive a pair of tickets. Deadline to enter is 5/3/17. Winners will be notified by email on 5/4/17. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Wake County school board reacts to school class-size compromise

Wake County school board reacts to school class-size compromise 0:59

Wake County school board reacts to school class-size compromise
Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 3:16

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car
FLOODING: Debris flows down Crabtree Creek behind Crabtree Valley Mall 0:32

FLOODING: Debris flows down Crabtree Creek behind Crabtree Valley Mall

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos