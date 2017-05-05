Win Tickets for THE TENORS!

THE TENORS
on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 7:30PM at DPAC
AN INTIMATE EVENING
Clifton Murray, Fraser Walters, and Victor Micallef make a much anticipated return to the DPAC stage on May 17 for An Intimate Evening with The Tenors. The award-winning and multi-platinum selling vocal group share their greatest songs, classic covers, and their personal stories in an unforgettable evening of music. This will mark their second appearance at DPAC- the first was a sellout.
The Tenors have been thrilling audiences around the world with their powerful songs and outstanding harmonies. Blending classical music and contemporary pop, the award winning and multi-platinum selling band have achieved international success, showcasing their undeniable charm and diverse vocal styles performing over 700 shows on five continents.
The Canadian vocal super group have performed for the last four Presidents of the United States, including at the White House Christmas Tree Lighting for the Obama Family, for the world leaders at the G20 Summit in Toronto, at the Music For Mercy Event at the Vatican in Rome, in Vancouver for the opening ceremonies of the XXI Olympic Winter Games, and for Her Majesty The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and most recently for her 90th Birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle.
The Tenors have had the honour of sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in music including Sir Paul McCartney, Sarah McLachlan, Sting, Neil Young, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, and David Foster. They have also made over 150 television appearances including The Oprah Winfrey Show with Celine Dion and the Primetime Emmy Awards Broadcast.
