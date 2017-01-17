Win a Pair of Tickets to the HOLT BROTHERS PLAYOFF PARTY + ULTIMATE TAILGATE!

Experience the excitement of the NFL Playoffs at the 4th Annual Holt Brothers Playoff Party + ULTIMATE Tailgate
Presented by PNC on Sunday, January 22 from 2 to 6 pm at the NCSU Close-King Indoor Practice Facility
The Playoff Party benefits the Holt Brothers Foundation and children who have a parent fighting cancer.
• Watch the game on big screens on an actual football field.
• Catch appearances by former and current NFL players, including Torry Holt, a Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee, and Terrence Holt, an All-American.
• Enjoy ice-cold beverages, tailgate-style foods, music, and games, and hang out with NFL cheerleaders and mascots.
• Win raffle prizes like two tickets to Super Bowl LI on February 5 in Houston (online raffle available NOW!).
1 contest entry will be chosen at random and the winner will receive a pair of tickets to the party. Winner must be able to come to The N&O Office in downtown Raleigh to pick up the tickets on Friday, 1/20/17.
INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Ten (1) lucky ZONE winner will receive a pair of tickets. Deadline to enter is 1/19/17. Winners will be notified by email on 1/20/17 and must be able to pick up the tickets from the N&O office in downtown Raleigh. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
