January 17, 2017 2:35 PM

Win a Pair of Tickets to the HOLT BROTHERS PLAYOFF PARTY + ULTIMATE TAILGATE!

January 22, 2017 | NC State Close-King Indoor Practice Facility, Raleigh

Experience the excitement of the NFL Playoffs at the 4th Annual Holt Brothers Playoff Party + ULTIMATE Tailgate

Presented by PNC on Sunday, January 22 from 2 to 6 pm at the NCSU Close-King Indoor Practice Facility

The Playoff Party benefits the Holt Brothers Foundation and children who have a parent fighting cancer.

• Watch the game on big screens on an actual football field.

• Catch appearances by former and current NFL players, including Torry Holt, a Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee, and Terrence Holt, an All-American.

• Enjoy ice-cold beverages, tailgate-style foods, music, and games, and hang out with NFL cheerleaders and mascots.

• Win raffle prizes like two tickets to Super Bowl LI on February 5 in Houston (online raffle available NOW!).

 

1 contest entry will be chosen at random and the winner will receive a pair of tickets to the party. Winner must be able to come to The N&O Office in downtown Raleigh to pick up the tickets on Friday, 1/20/17.

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Ten (1) lucky ZONE winner will receive a pair of tickets. Deadline to enter is 1/19/17. Winners will be notified by email on 1/20/17 and must be able to pick up the tickets from the N&O office in downtown Raleigh. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

