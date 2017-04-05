Win tickets to the BREWGALOO Block Party!

Enter to win admission into the BREWGALOO Block Party at Raleigh's City Plaza on Friday, April 21!
Admission: 6pm - 10pm ($45/ticket)
4 Winners will win 2 admission passes
Block Party Event features: Taster event from 35 Breweries featuring some beers that wont be available on Saturday, Food Trucks, DJ's, Vendors & More!
For more info, visit: shoplocalraleigh.org/brewgaloo/.
INSTRUCTIONS: Must be 21 to enter. Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! Four (4) lucky ZONE winners will each receive 2 admission passes. Deadline to enter is 4/18/17. Winners will be notified by email on 4/19/17 and receive their admission passes at Will-Call. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 21 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.
Comments