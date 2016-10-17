Special Offers

October 17, 2016 1:31 PM

Exclusive: Discount on Carolina Hurricanes Tickets!

Save up to 50% Off Tickets!

The N&O ZONE has teamed up with the Carolina Hurricanes to bring you an exclusive opportunity to save up to 50% off the box office price for the following Carolina Hurricanes home games:

 

 

 

  • FRI., DEC. 17 @ 7:00 P.M. vs Buffalo Sabres

  • FRI., DEC. 23 @ 7:30 P.M. vs Boston Bruins

  • FRI., DEC. 30 @ 7:30 P.M. vs Chicago Blackhawks

  • FRI., JAN. 8 @ 5:00 P.M. vs Boston Bruins

  • FRI., JAN. 20 @ 7:00 P.M. vs Pittsburgh Penguins

  • TUES., FEB. 21 @ 7:00 P.M. vs Pittsburgh Penguins

 

 

Click HERE to purchase tickets!

Special offer code: ZONE

