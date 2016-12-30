New Years Resolution Giveaway!

1:11 Mall fight breaks out between shopper and store manager Pause

0:46 Fire breaks out at Raleigh recycling warehouse

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:49 Republicans are no longer the party of Reagan

1:34 Cary Kwanzaa festival mixes fun with culture and history

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes