Win a Pair of BOSE Quiet Comfort 35 Wireless Headphones!

1:59 UNC's Roy Williams gets emotional when telling his favorite senior day story Pause

0:52 UNC's Kennedy Meeks on Duke freshman Jayson Tatum's dunk in the last Duke-Carolina game

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision

3:15 Victims of Hurricane Matthew's flooding in southeastern North Carolina still suffering

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

1:39 Feeling sick? Here's how to deal with the flu

6:08 McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have..an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections."

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history