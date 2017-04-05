Special Offers

April 5, 2017 10:36 AM

Win an APPLE WATCH!

Enter to Win!

Win an APPLE WATCH!

 

One (1) lucky winner will be drawn at random. You must be able to come downtown to the News & Observer office in Raleigh to claim your prize.

 

INSTRUCTIONS: Fill out the form below, click "Submit" and cross your fingers! One (1) lucky ZONE winner will receive an Apple Watch. Deadline to enter is 5/7/17. Winner will be notified by email on or around 5/8/17 to come pick up prize from the N&O. Limit one contest entry per individual and per household. All duplicate entries will be deleted. All fields are required.
 

 

Abbreviated Contest Rules: Must be 18 or older to enter. Multiple contest entries will be disqualified. Employees of The News & Observer and all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible to win. See Complete Contest Rules for more details.

Related content

Special Offers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

ABC11 forecasting severe weather for central and eastern NC

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos