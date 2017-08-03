New N&O Rewards Program Is Here!

The News & Observer is excited to announce that The N&O Zone has changed. Our new program, News & Observer Rewards, will make earning points and winning prizes easier than ever!
How the new program will work:
This program will be a points based program and will require you to be signed into newsobserver.com. The program will be open to all readers - both subscribers and non-subscribers. Once you sign in to newsobserver.com you will automatically earn points just by doing the things you already do on our site such as viewing videos, reading articles, sharing on social media, etc. You can also earn points by participating in fun activities such as taking a daily quiz, referring a friend, taking a reader poll, and more. The more you participate, the more points you'll earn.
What rewards will be offered and how can I get them:
Once you've earned points, you can redeem them for entries into contests for prizes similar to the ones we have now, such as: movie tickets, theater tickets, electronics, and gift cards! You will no longer have to fill out all of your information for every reward because the information will copy over from your account! You will be able to see how you earned your points and what prizes you have entered for (and how many times) on our convenient and easy-to-use dashboard. Winners will still be notified via email and all winners will be posted to the site in one location.
The new program has launched and can be accessed here: newsobserver.com/rewards
Comments