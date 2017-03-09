Plan your weekend: Hit St. Paddy’s Day events in Raleigh, chow down in Durham

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
St. Paddy’s Parade
10 a.m. Saturday; Downtown Raleigh; free; raleighstpats.org
Enjoy a lively St. Patrick’s Day parade and then stick around for the Wearin’ O’ the Green Festival at City Plaza, with from live music from Celtic Rock quintet Enter The Haggis, dancing, fun stuff for the kids and lots of vendor and craft booths.
St. Paddy’s Fest
Noon-11 p.m. Saturday; 300 block of Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh; free; hibernianpub.com
Hibernian Irish Pub and Shop Local Raleigh host a St. Patrick’s Festival celebrating Irish culture with food, drinks (to purchase) and plenty of live music.
Food Truck Rodeo
Noon-4 p.m. Sunday; Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham; free; durhamcentralpark.org
The Spring Food Truck Rodeo will not only have at least 50 food trucks and local craft beer vendors, but live jazz from Electric Kif and Alison Shearer Group.
Food & Beer
4-7:30 p.m. Sunday; Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham; $80 ($130 VIP); bullcityexperience.com
The fifth annual Bull City Food & Beer Experience fills up all three levels of DPAC with local food and beer vendors offering unlimited samples. Proceeds benefit the Ellerbe Watershed Association.
Nile Project
March 15-21; Stewart Theatre at Talley Student Union, Raleigh; $30 (discounts for students, faculty and seniors); live.arts.ncsu.edu
The Nile Project brings music from 11 countries in east Africa, all connected by the Nile River, to North Carolina for special concerts and events across the state. They spend a full week at N.C. State.
