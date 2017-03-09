Theater Picks: Forest Moon stages classic novel ‘Anne of Green Gables’

Forest Moon Theater offers a stage production of the classic Lucy Maud Montgomery novel, “Anne of Green Gables,” about the 11-year-old orphan girl who changes a farm couple’s lives forever. Wake Forest Renaissance Centre.
7:30 p.m. Mar. 10-11, 17-18; 3 p.m. Mar. 12, 19. $15 (student/seniors $13) – all prices $3 more on the day of performance. 919-435-2001 or forestmoontheater.org.
Other highlights
- North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre begins a three-weekend run Friday of Jason Robert Brown’s “13, The Musical,” following young Evan as he tries to survive the year in a new school. Details at nract.org.
- Raleigh’s Sonorous Road hosts three performances of Eve Ensler’s “Emotional Creature,” a series of monologs about and for teenaged girls. Details at sonorousroadtheatre.com.
