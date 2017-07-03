Amazing Macey: How a 7-year-old girl became a beloved presidential star

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Rancher herds cows with Lorde cover on his trombone Pause 0:59 Fireworks: Here's what could go wrong 2:12 The iPhone's First 10 Years: A look at its game-changing impact 2:59 5-25-77 0:29 Watch a timelapse of artist Victor Ekpuk's 30-foot chalk drawing at N.C. Museum of Art 1:42 NC Museum of Art revamps African art gallery with help from Nigerian-born artist Victor Ekpuk 2:25 Gospel singer extraordinaire Shirley Caesar talks about "greens, beans, potatoes and tomatoes" 2:19 Dunkirk official trailer 4:22 Carolina Ballet's Lilyan Vigo Ellis says goodbye with one last big role 1:27 The Magic of Moogfest Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Macey Hensley, the 7-year-old girl from Council Grove, Kan., has become a regular on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she shares her extensive knowledge of presidents, vice presidents and first ladies. Away from the show, Macey likes to be at home on her Shelly Yang and David Frese The Kansas City Star

Macey Hensley, the 7-year-old girl from Council Grove, Kan., has become a regular on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she shares her extensive knowledge of presidents, vice presidents and first ladies. Away from the show, Macey likes to be at home on her Shelly Yang and David Frese The Kansas City Star