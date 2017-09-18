Film Picks: Movies beyond the blockbuster

On Monday, the Rialto Theater’s Monday at the Movies series presents Woody Allen’s 1986 classic “Hannah and Her Sisters,” one of the filmmaker’s biggest crowd pleasers. Mia Farrow stars as Hannah, with Barbara Hershey and Dianne Wiest as her sisters, Lee and Holly, in the New York-set film. The comedy drama, which concerns the sisters’ love lives, also stars Allen, Sam Waterson, Lloyd Nolan, Maureen O’Sullivan, Carrie Fisher, Daniel Stern, Max Von Sydow and Michael Caine, who won a Best Supporting Oscar for his role as Hannah’s husband. The film also won Academy Awards for Wiest (Best Actress) and Allen’s original screenplay. $5. 7 p.m. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
Other highlights
▪ Friday night, the N.C. Museum of Art is hosting the fifth annual “The Dude Abides Party,” a screening of Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1998 cult classic “The Big Lebowski,” with special guest, musician Jimmie Dale Gilmore, who had a small but memorable role in the movie. Gilmore performs at 7, followed by a Q&A, with the film starting at 9. $15 ($10 members; free for children under 6). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
▪ Also Friday evening, The Cary theater is showing Lydia Tenaglia’s “Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent” (2016) at 7, followed by “100 Words Film Festival,” a program of short films, at 9:15 (There are encores of “Jeremiah Tower” at 2 p.m. Sunday and “100 Words” at 2 p.m. Thursday.) Monday night, Kamala Lopez’s 2016 documentary “Equal Means Equal” screens at 6. Tuesday morning, Phil Nibbelink and Simon Wells’ “We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story” (1993) shows at 11 a.m. At 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, it’s “Rough Cuts Review,” featuring works-in-progress by North Carolina filmmakers. Thursday night, the Cinema Overdrive Series presents Allan Arkush and Joe Dante’s “Hollywood Boulevard” (1976) at 7:30. Admission is $3 to $5 for each film except for the “We’re Back” event, which is $1; the Rough Cuts event, which is free with reserved ticket; and the “Equal Means Equal” event, which is $5-$10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ Also Friday night in Durham, the Carolina Theatre’s Retrofantasma series offers a double feature of Stephen King adaptations: Lewis Teague’s “Cat’s Eye” (1985) and Brian De Palma’s “Carrie” (1976). The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9. On Saturday, the Retro Film Series presents “Fan Appreciation Day,” with free showings of Phil Alden Robinson’s “Field of Dreams” (1989) at 2 p.m., followed by Robinson’s “Sneakers” (1992) at 4:30 p.m. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ On Thursday evening in Durham, the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival’s year-round events program will present Jonathan Olshefski’s “Quest” (2017) at the Hayti Heritage Center. The cost is free, but tickets are required. Reserve at eventbrite.com. The film starts at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30. More details: 919-684-4444 or fullframefest.org.
