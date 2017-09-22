David Gray used to play small clubs. Today, he’s playing two decades of greatest hits

During David Gray’s first tour in 1993, there was little fanfare when he was out supporting his debut album, “A Century Ends.” Gray headlined clubs and was an opening act throughout North America.
“I remember what that was like,” Gray says. “There were small crowds at first, but every time I came back with another album, there would be more people out there. I just kept working hard. I toured hard behind every album after I was out behind ‘A Century Ends.’ ”
The singer-songwriter followed with 1994’s “Flesh” and 1996’s “Sell Sell Sell.” The latter release is filled with clever folk-rock but failed to catch on commercially.
“It was an interesting time during the ’90s,” Gray recalls. “There was so much great music. It wasn’t easy to catch on. The odds of someone like me having commercial success weren’t great. I knew that, and I was fine with it.”
But Gray finally hit sonic paydirt with his breakthrough release, 1999’s “White Ladder.” The platinum-plus album includes such moving hits as “Babylon,” “Sail Away” and “Please Forgive Me.”
“I struck a chord with so many people,” Gray says. “That’s something you dream about as a songwriter. People love to hear those songs, and I never get tired of playing them.”
They’ll certainly be part of his set list Sept. 24 when he co-headlines with Alison Krauss at Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre.
“I think I moved to another place with that album,” he said. “It’s all about growth. But I do look back and laugh at what happens when you go from obscurity to being everywhere like I did (in 1999). All of a sudden, things do get weird. There are things, a self-consciousness that can rob you of your creativity.”
But Gray never let success spoil his creativity.
“It was the opposite for me, fortunately,” Gray says. “The industry was interested in what I did. I had support. It worked out.”
The charismatic Brit followed “White Ladder” with a number of compelling, emotional albums, such as 2009’s “Draw the Line” and 2014’s underheralded “Mutineers.”
“I wear it all on my sleeve,” Gray says. “I can’t do it any other way. I go about things in a certain way. That hasn’t changed. I work hard making and playing music.”
Gray keeps chugging along while the music industry is very different than what he experienced when he was starting out a generation ago. Last year, he recorded two new songs, “Smoke Without Fire” and “Enter Lightly,” that were added to a greatest hits collection. He’s planning a new album for a 2018 release.
“It’s like night and day,” Gray says. “The best music these days comes from the underground. You have to dig for great music today. Back in the ’80s, you had Prince doing fascinating stuff and the masses were all over it. However, today the most popular music isn’t so fascinating. But regardless of that, I just keep moving along writing the best songs that I can write.”
Gray couldn’t be happier. He’s been a music obsessive since the ’80s.
“And music has been my life, which is extraordinarily satisfying,” Gray says. “I became a huge Madness fan and I just went mad over Bob Dylan. I couldn’t get enough of music as a fan, and then I became a singer-songwriter. It’s been amazing.”
Details
Who: Alison Krauss and David Gray
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary
Tickets: $49.50 and $75.
Info: 919-462-2025, www.boothamphitheatre.com
Comments