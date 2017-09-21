NCMA starts its fall film series with Hitchcock

Friday night, the N.C. Museum of Art in Raleigh is kicking off its Fall Film Series with a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1946 thriller “Notorious,” starring Ingrid Bergman, Cary Grant and Claude Rains. Bergman stars as a convicted German spy’s daughter who is recruited by a suave American agent (Grant) to infiltrate a Nazi organization.
The much loved movie, which got Oscar nominations for Rains’ performance and for Ben Hecht’s original screenplay, is part of a roster of film noir classics that will be shown throughout the season. The event begins with an introduction by curator Laura Boyes at 8 p.m. at the SECU auditorium in the museum’s East Building. $7 ($5 for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
Other Highlights
▪ Friday through Sunday night, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is hosting Splatterflix, a marathon of vintage horror flicks. The roster includes: Tobe Hooper’s “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2” (1986), Amy Holden Jones’s “The Slumber Party Massacre” (1978), Lucio Fulci’s “Zombie” (1979), Rick Rosenthal’s “Halloween II” (1981), Tom McLoughlin’s “Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part IV” (1986), the Director’s Cut of George Mihalka’s “My Bloody Valentine” (1981), and Alan Rafkin’s “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken” (1966). $9 for each film (10-Passes are $75). Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ Saturday evening, the Cary Theater is showing John Cassavetes’ 1974 cult classic “A Woman Under the Influence,” starring Gena Rowlands, at 7. Sunday afternoon, John Carroll Lynch’s 2017 drama “Lucky,” starring the late Harry Dean Stanton, screens at 2.
Thursday, it’s Kogonada’s 2017 comedy drama “Columbus” at 2 p.m., followed by James D. Payne’s 2016 documentary “Far Western,” presented by the Full Frame Road Show, at 7.
Admission is $3 to $5 for each film except for the “Far Western” event, which is free but tickets are still required (reserve at eventbrite.com). Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
