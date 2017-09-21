This weekend’s best bets for your family

Here is a sampling of family-friendly events happening in the Triangle this weekend.
▪ From noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh will be filled with bands, dance groups, vendors and artists representing Latin America’s diverse traditions as part of La Fiesta del Pueblo. For those seeking deeper involvement, 40 nonprofits and government agencies will be set up here as well. Learn more about the free event at elpueblo.org.
▪ Head over to the N.C. Museum of Art from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday for Threads of Africa: A Celebration of Art, Nature and People. This fest marks the opening of the NCMA’s new African art gallery, with music, dance, drum-making workshops, food trucks and collaborative art activities. Visit ncartmuseum.org.
▪ Cary’s inclusive Kids Together Playground holds its festive Walk, Run and Roll for Inclusiveness fundraiser Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. to raise money for a misting garden. Visit kidstogethercary.org to learn more or to register.
▪ Local author Scott Reintgen appears at two local events in support of his new sci-fi novel for teen readers, “NYXIA.” Find him at 1 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble at the Streets of Southpoint in Durham and at 7 p.m. Thursday at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill. Reintgen’s site is itspronouncedrankin.com, while the bookstore sites are bn.com and flyleafbooks.com.
▪ The Eastern Triangle Farm Tour is 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Choose your tour route from 26 total sustainability-driven local farms, three of which (Chickadee Farms in Clayton, Ninja Cow Farm in Raleigh and Raleigh City Farm) will offer tours in Spanish on Saturday. Tickets, which are good for both days, cost $30 per vehicle in advance, or $35 on tour weekend. Be sure to research the farms on carolinafarmstewards.org/etft to find ones that will appeal to your family.
