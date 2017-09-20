More Videos

Entertainment

New rides at NC State Fair this year: Giant bumper cars, 118-foot ‘Air Raid’ tower and more

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

September 20, 2017 4:27 PM

RALEIGH

A collection of new rides will join the traditional lineup at the North Carolina State Fair this year and some of them are a lot more to handle than a Ferris wheel.

▪ F5: A spinning, pendulum ride with 180-degree motion.

▪ Air Raid: A 118-foot tower ride that spins and tips its seats simultaneously.

IMG_3733 (2)
Powers Great American Midway Air Raid

▪ Dodgem Chop Shop: Giant bumper cars.

▪ Fun Time Railroad: A kid-friendly ride featuring a train decorated with colorful, lit flowers.

IMG_3704
Fun Time Railroad
Powers Great American Midway

The four new rides join others at the fair including: Alien Abduction, Centrifuge, Cliff Hanger, Delusion, Extreme, Freebird, Khaos, Mega Drop, Orbiter, Rockstar, Sizzler, Tilt-A-Whirl, Zero Gravity, Zipper and more.

For more information on the fair, rides and ticket prices, go to: www.ncstatefair.org.

