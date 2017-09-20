New rides at NC State Fair this year: Giant bumper cars, 118-foot ‘Air Raid’ tower and more

A collection of new rides will join the traditional lineup at the North Carolina State Fair this year and some of them are a lot more to handle than a Ferris wheel.
▪ F5: A spinning, pendulum ride with 180-degree motion.
▪ Air Raid: A 118-foot tower ride that spins and tips its seats simultaneously.
▪ Dodgem Chop Shop: Giant bumper cars.
▪ Fun Time Railroad: A kid-friendly ride featuring a train decorated with colorful, lit flowers.
The four new rides join others at the fair including: Alien Abduction, Centrifuge, Cliff Hanger, Delusion, Extreme, Freebird, Khaos, Mega Drop, Orbiter, Rockstar, Sizzler, Tilt-A-Whirl, Zero Gravity, Zipper and more.
For more information on the fair, rides and ticket prices, go to: www.ncstatefair.org.
