Movies to see this weekend, beyond the blockbuster

Friday night in Durham, the Carolina Theatre’s RetroClassics series (an offshoot of RetroFantasma) offers a double feature of classic thrillers from the 1960s. First up, there’s Robert Aldrich’s “Hush … Hush, Sweet Charlotte” (1964), starring Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland and Joseph Cotton. That’s followed by Terrence Young’s “Wait Until Dark” (1967), starring Audrey Hepburn, Alan Arkin and Richard Crenna. The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9 ($75 for a Retro Pass). Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other Highlights
▪ For Final Friday, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences is showing Jan de Bont’s 1996 action adventure “Twister.” Doors open at 5:30, and the movie begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $5. On Thursday night, Raoul Peck’s 2016 documentary, “I Am Not a Negro,” screens at the same venue as part of the Full Frame Road Show Fall Series. The screening is free, but tickets are required (reserve at eventbrite.com). Details: 919-733-7450 or naturalsciences.org.
▪ Also Friday evening, Ceyda Torun’s 2016 documentary “Kedi” screens at the N.C. Museum of Art as part of the new series NCMA ArtHouse, which is curated and introduced by John Munson, former program manager for the Rialto. The event begins at 8 p.m. in the SECU auditorium in the museum’s East Building. $7 ($5 for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org.
▪ Also Friday night, there will be a showing of John Hughes’ 1986 comedy classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at the Nasher Museum of Art, hosted by DUU (Duke Universtity Union) Freewater Presentations. Saturday night, the organization is screening Brian Fee’s “Cars 3” (2017) at the same venue. Details: 919-684-5135 or duuke.org/freewater-presentations.
▪ Also Friday night, the Cary Theater is showing María Luisa Bemberg’s 1990 drama “I, the Worst of All” (Spanish title: “Yo, la peor de todas”) at 7 as part of the third annual Quixote Festival. Following that is Kogonada’s 2017 comedy drama “Columbus,” starring John Cho, at 9:30. (There will be an encore of “Columbus” at 7 p.m. Saturday.) At 9 p.m. Saturday, The Cary is hosting “Manhattan Shorts,” a program featuring the finalists in the 20th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. (There will be an encore of “Manhattan Shorts” at 2 p.m. Sunday.) On Thursday, Andreas Johnsen’s 2016 documentary “Bugs” screens at 2 and 7 p.m., followed by David Lowery’s “A Ghost Story” at 9. Admission is $3 to $5 for each film, except for “I, the Worst of All,” which is free. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ At 10 a.m. Sunday in Durham, Duke’s Screen/Society will show Diego Quemada-Diez’s “La Jaula De Oro” at Richard White Auditorium as part of the N.C. Latin American Film Festival. The festival continues at 7 p.m. Monday in the same venue with Gabriel Mascaro’s “Neon Bull” (2015). All of Duke’s Screen/Society events are free. Details: 919-660-3030 or ami.trinity.duke.edu/screensociety.
